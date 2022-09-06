ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Yale grad grows kids’ show that encourages diversity in science

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “I started collecting rocks when I was as young as I can remember,” said geochemist Ethan Baxter, a father of two. This love propelled him to bring his love of rocks into elementary school classrooms when he wasn’t teaching young adults as a professor at Boston College. But the pandemic forced his presentations to YouTube.
Conn.’s largest 9/11 tribute marks 21 years since attacks

(WTNH) – The state’s largest 9/11 tribute is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 11, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that took place on that fateful day. Fred Garrity Jr., the founder and executive director of the Connecticut United Ride, joined News 8 to discuss the tribute.
Waterbury officer gives back to community children

(WTNH) — “I just have a passion to work with kids and keeping them out of trouble. I always said I wanted to become a police officer to help people out and not to hurt them,” said Waterbury Officer Querino Maia. A Waterbury Officer for 23 and...
Health Headlines: Will annual COVID shots be our new reality?

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, will annual COVID shots be our new reality? Plus, the latest on the new omicron-specific booster shots. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine, and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics. Watch the...
Back to School Foods with Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson

New Haven, CT (WTNH)– As summer comes to an end and kids everywhere are going back to school, parents are looking for creative ideas for packing healthy lunches and snacks to keep their little ones full and focused on learning. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Lifestyle Expert...
Pet of the Week: Zeik!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a handsome gentleman named Zeik!. Zeik’s short and snappy name reflects his good, dignified, and courageous nature. As you can see from his photos, Zeik’s wrinkled forehead truly accentuates the alert, kind expression he’s always wearing.
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – From sandwiches and coffee to deals for our military, News 8 is stretching your dollar with your freebie Friday deals. A great deal with limited availability is here to benefit a new playground. Jersey Mike’s is celebrating its newest location in Southington by raising money for “Where Angels Play.”
