2d ago
"Minnesota has one of the country’s worst student-to-staff counselor ratios." Doesn't that tell you something Waltz???
ccxmedia.org
‘The Isolation We All Felt Set In,’ Maple Grove Forum Addresses Mental Health Needs
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics there’s a “national emergency” when it comes to kids and mental health. On Wednesday night, school leaders and public safety officials held a forum in Maple Grove to discuss ways to help kids struggling with their mental health. “Normalizing the...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota DHS chief addresses revelations of shoddy oversight of housing grants
In what has become a yearly ritual, the head of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) appeared before state lawmakers Thursday to address revelations of poor financial controls at the massive state agency. A performance audit released last week by the Office of the Legislative Auditor offered a scathing...
A look at Bloomington Public Schools' security measures to keep students safe
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Parents, kids and educators are getting into the rhythm of the beginning of the school year. As they prepare for class, administrators are working on ways to keep students safe. State law requires at least five lock-down drills a year. The Department of Public Safety says the first should happen in the first 10 days of school.WCCO visited Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington for a rare look at the safety and security measures the district is taking, and the best practices its emergency management director Rick Kaufman says it follows.Oak Grove Middle School welcomed students back last...
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance
The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show COVID-19 cases on a downward trend with latest, completed 7-day average sitting at 1,092 as of Aug. 30. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,153 Minnesotans have died...
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
From food and clothing to affordable housing, Sabathani remains a south Minneapolis beacon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sabathani Community Center is one of Minnesota's oldest African American-founded nonprofits. It's also a place that counts on volunteers and Xcel Energy's Day of Service.Established in 1966 to provide youth development opportunities and a forum for community advocacy, it has grown into a beacon of light for more than 32,000 south Minneapolis residents to tackle barriers in their lives each year.Scott Redd, president and CEO of Sabathani, says the organization is focused on bringing the community voice back into Sabathani, featuring programs done with them and not to them."It's the heart of south Minneapolis," Scott Redd said. "My...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Arrests Black People For Marijuana At Much Higher Rates Than White People, State Data Shows
“It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates.”. Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
redlakenationnews.com
Weekend talks produce no deal; nursing strike looms in Minnesota
Preparations for a three-day hospital nursing strike in the Twin Cities and Duluth next week have flooded the Minnesota Board of Nursing with temporary licensing applications. The board has received 7,604 permit applications since June 6, largely from replacement nurses around the country receiving high-dollar offers to work in the affected hospitals next week. That is seven times more applications than during the same time last year.
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
boreal.org
Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions
Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
KAAL-TV
2022 Minnesota State Fair total attendance just shy of 2 million, records 5th highest total ever
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Minnesota State Fair brought people out and together on a grand scale. According to a press release on Tuesday, the State Fair wrapped up Labor Day, Monday with an attendance of 156,985 bringing the entire fair attendance for 2022 to 1,842,222 – the fifth highest attended fair ever.
Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday
Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Makes History, Swears in City’s First Black Police Chief
History was made Tuesday night in Golden Valley as the city swore in its first Black police chief. New Chief Virgil Green took the oath, administered by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in front of a packed city council chamber. “It’s a very special moment for the city,” said Golden...
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis narrows contenders for next police chief to 3 outsiders
The city of Minneapolis has narrowed its field of potential police chiefs to three — all of them from out of state. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the finalists Wednesday. The police chief contenders include Elvin Carren, a former Detroit cop and chief of police in Southfield, Michigan; Charlottesville, Virginia police chief RaShall Brackney; and Brian O'Hara, a deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey who oversees police and public safety.
