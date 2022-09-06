ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 3

Guest
2d ago

"Minnesota has one of the country’s worst student-to-staff counselor ratios." Doesn't that tell you something Waltz???

Reply
3
Related
CBS Minnesota

A look at Bloomington Public Schools' security measures to keep students safe

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Parents, kids and educators are getting into the rhythm of the beginning of the school year. As they prepare for class, administrators are working on ways to keep students safe. State law requires at least five lock-down drills a year. The Department of Public Safety says the first should happen in the first 10 days of school.WCCO visited Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington for a rare look at the safety and security measures the district is taking, and the best practices its emergency management director Rick Kaufman says it follows.Oak Grove Middle School welcomed students back last...
WJON

Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Brooklyn Park, MN
Education
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Government
MinnPost

St. Paul may trim down rent control ordinance

The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo writes that it looks likely St. Paul will pare down its rent control ordinance next week. On MPR News, Cathy Wurzer talked with Dr. Abinash Virk, of the Mayo Clinic, about what you need to know about the new round of COVID-19 boosters. WCCO...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

From food and clothing to affordable housing, Sabathani remains a south Minneapolis beacon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sabathani Community Center is one of Minnesota's oldest African American-founded nonprofits. It's also a place that counts on volunteers and Xcel Energy's Day of Service.Established in 1966 to provide youth development opportunities and a forum for community advocacy, it has grown into a beacon of light for more than 32,000 south Minneapolis residents to tackle barriers in their lives each year.Scott Redd, president and CEO of Sabathani, says the organization is focused on bringing the community voice back into Sabathani, featuring programs done with them and not to them."It's the heart of south Minneapolis," Scott Redd said. "My...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend talks produce no deal; nursing strike looms in Minnesota

Preparations for a three-day hospital nursing strike in the Twin Cities and Duluth next week have flooded the Minnesota Board of Nursing with temporary licensing applications. The board has received 7,604 permit applications since June 6, largely from replacement nurses around the country receiving high-dollar offers to work in the affected hospitals next week. That is seven times more applications than during the same time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Mental Health Issues#Brooklyn#K12#Zanewood Community School
boreal.org

Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions

Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday

Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minneapolis narrows contenders for next police chief to 3 outsiders

The city of Minneapolis has narrowed its field of potential police chiefs to three — all of them from out of state. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the finalists Wednesday. The police chief contenders include Elvin Carren, a former Detroit cop and chief of police in Southfield, Michigan; Charlottesville, Virginia police chief RaShall Brackney; and Brian O'Hara, a deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey who oversees police and public safety.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy