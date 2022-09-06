ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
INTERNET
The Verge

How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

While protecting your privacy online has been a subject of interest for a while now, events in the news — for example, the chat history Facebook recently turned over to police — have brought it front and center. But how do you protect your privacy while staying in touch with friends and relatives? While there are a number of messaging apps that boast increased privacy features, sometimes you can’t persuade the people you want to keep in touch with to use them. What is your alternative? What, for example, if they insist on chatting with Facebook Messenger?
INTERNET
The Verge

The speakeasy economy of WeChat

For an app with over a billion users, WeChat doesn’t make a very strong first impression. When I opened up WeChat for the first time during freshman orientation at Indiana University (IU), I was amazed at how haphazard it was. The design looked outdated, drenched in a hideous shade of green. The media feed was limited to low-quality photos for reasons I didn’t understand. Even basic navigation was illogical and confusing. I already knew WeChat was a cornerstone of Chinese online life — arguably the most powerful app in the world. Was this it?
CELL PHONES
CNET

Meta Connect, Facebook's VR Conference, Will Be on Oct. 11

Meta Connect, the tech giant's annual virtual reality conference, will take place on Oct. 11 this year, the company said on Tuesday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the event in a Facebook post, saying simply "See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11." The site for the virtual event teases...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TikTok hack: Have billions of user records been exposed?

TikTok has denied claims that hackers have managed to steal more than two billion sensitive database records, including user data and platform source code. Rumors of a breach originated with a post to an online hacking forum, in which a user called AgainstTheWest claimed to have exploited a TikTok server vulnerability to gain access to gigabytes of data.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
Nature.com

Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination

Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
SCIENCE

