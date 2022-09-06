Read full article on original website
Senior Facebook engineers say no one at the company knows where your data is kept
Two Meta engineers were grilled about the company's data storage systems in court, and the transcript of their answers was recently unsealed.
KiwiFarms, one of the most hateful places on the internet, may finally be gone for good
After Cloudflare dropped from its services the fringe forum KiwiFarms, it's unclear how or if the website will stay online.
'Nobody Knows': The Mystery Of Where Your Personal Facebook Data Goes
Newly unsealed transcripts show that no one at Facebook knows where a user's personal data is stored. In the hearing, the two engineers said the company doesn't keep track of personal data. Earlier this year in March, two senior Facebook engineers who have a combined 20 years of experience between...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Urgent warning as credit card users targeted in massive hacking attempt – signs to watch out for
A DODGY phishing scheme has been flagged for trying to dupe credit card users into turning over their login credentials. Credit card users need to be aware of this shady scam coming from deep in cyberspace. Cybersecurity experts at ArmorBlox flagged a false email that is used to kick off...
The Verge
How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger
While protecting your privacy online has been a subject of interest for a while now, events in the news — for example, the chat history Facebook recently turned over to police — have brought it front and center. But how do you protect your privacy while staying in touch with friends and relatives? While there are a number of messaging apps that boast increased privacy features, sometimes you can’t persuade the people you want to keep in touch with to use them. What is your alternative? What, for example, if they insist on chatting with Facebook Messenger?
The Verge
The speakeasy economy of WeChat
For an app with over a billion users, WeChat doesn’t make a very strong first impression. When I opened up WeChat for the first time during freshman orientation at Indiana University (IU), I was amazed at how haphazard it was. The design looked outdated, drenched in a hideous shade of green. The media feed was limited to low-quality photos for reasons I didn’t understand. Even basic navigation was illogical and confusing. I already knew WeChat was a cornerstone of Chinese online life — arguably the most powerful app in the world. Was this it?
CNET
Meta Connect, Facebook's VR Conference, Will Be on Oct. 11
Meta Connect, the tech giant's annual virtual reality conference, will take place on Oct. 11 this year, the company said on Tuesday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the event in a Facebook post, saying simply "See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11." The site for the virtual event teases...
TikTok hack: Have billions of user records been exposed?
TikTok has denied claims that hackers have managed to steal more than two billion sensitive database records, including user data and platform source code. Rumors of a breach originated with a post to an online hacking forum, in which a user called AgainstTheWest claimed to have exploited a TikTok server vulnerability to gain access to gigabytes of data.
Latest in Tech: Instagram Fined Millions Over Children's Data Privacy
There's always something new in the world of technology, and it can be hard to keep up. Whether you're a savvy early adopter or just trying to catch up with the times, here's what you should know about the latest in tech. Cloudflare Blocks Controversial Online Forum Kiwi Farms. Kiwi...
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Nature.com
Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination
Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
