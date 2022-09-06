Pearl River is cresting. It will stay at moderate flood into Friday, and then fall. Scattered rain and storms forecast Wednesday. Expect a few showers along the Coast in the morning. Some breaks in the clouds Wednesday will allow temps to pop into the upper 80s. As we heat up, atmosphere will destabilize allowing some storms to fire up in the afternoon. A front to the north will cause some rain and storms to develop over Mississippi and push south across the area late afternoon into the evening. Danielle is still a hurricane, but becomes post-tropical Thursday. Earl is a tropical storm dealing with strong west winds aloft. Wind shear is about 30 knots. It will move out of strong wind shear tomorrow, and that should allow the system to intensify and become a hurricane.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO