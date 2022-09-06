ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Scattered rain and storms

Pearl River is cresting. It will stay at moderate flood into Friday, and then fall. Scattered rain and storms forecast Wednesday. Expect a few showers along the Coast in the morning. Some breaks in the clouds Wednesday will allow temps to pop into the upper 80s. As we heat up, atmosphere will destabilize allowing some storms to fire up in the afternoon. A front to the north will cause some rain and storms to develop over Mississippi and push south across the area late afternoon into the evening. Danielle is still a hurricane, but becomes post-tropical Thursday. Earl is a tropical storm dealing with strong west winds aloft. Wind shear is about 30 knots. It will move out of strong wind shear tomorrow, and that should allow the system to intensify and become a hurricane.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Labor Day weekend economic impact in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Busy and booming is how one business in the CBD described the impact this weekend had on them. The owner of G's pizza says he feels like the city was back to normal. Hundreds of thousands of people came into the city of New Orleans this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Second Harvest Food Bank hosts 13th annual Duck Derby

NEW ORLEANS — Second Harvest Food Bank is set to host its 13th annual Duck Derby Saturday. At 2 p.m., ducks will be dropped into Big Lake and the first 12 that waddle to the finish line will get a prize. The first place prize is $5,000. Ducks are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sun, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#United States
WDSU

JP firefighter understands the importance of blood donations

METAIRIE, La. — It's the battle of the badges ... the annual blood drive pitting police, firefighters and EMS against each other. The purpose is to raise awareness for blood donations and stock the shelves at the blood center. All types of blood are desperately needed right now. And...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Saints 5K event benefits young New Orleans artists through YAYA

NEW ORLEANS — The 10th running of the annualSaints 5K will feature plenty of festivities, including music, food and an awesome finish inside the Caesars Superdome, and this year the event will benefit YAYA: Young Artists, Young Aspirations. YAYA is a nonprofit group in town that empowers young people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Battle of the Badges blood donation drive underway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans first responders are competing with each other for a great cause. The Battle of the Badges is on in the WDSU parking lot Friday. The Battle of the Badges is a competition between NOPD and NOFD. The departments compete to see which force can donate the most blood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Raceland man killed in overnight shooting

RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to run away

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

'Field of Dreams' one step closer to reality

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday was a landmark day in the Ninth Ward. A major step was taken in the quest to build a $9 million football stadium adjacent to George Washington Carver High School. The stadium will be used by the Carver Rams and other area schools needing a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Houma man reported missing, last seen 9 days ago

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for over a week. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma, was last seen nine days again in the 100 block of Fairland Drive in Gray, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tim...
HOUMA, LA

