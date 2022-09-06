Read full article on original website
Scattered rain and storms
Pearl River is cresting. It will stay at moderate flood into Friday, and then fall. Scattered rain and storms forecast Wednesday. Expect a few showers along the Coast in the morning. Some breaks in the clouds Wednesday will allow temps to pop into the upper 80s. As we heat up, atmosphere will destabilize allowing some storms to fire up in the afternoon. A front to the north will cause some rain and storms to develop over Mississippi and push south across the area late afternoon into the evening. Danielle is still a hurricane, but becomes post-tropical Thursday. Earl is a tropical storm dealing with strong west winds aloft. Wind shear is about 30 knots. It will move out of strong wind shear tomorrow, and that should allow the system to intensify and become a hurricane.
Labor Day weekend economic impact in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Busy and booming is how one business in the CBD described the impact this weekend had on them. The owner of G's pizza says he feels like the city was back to normal. Hundreds of thousands of people came into the city of New Orleans this...
City of New Orleans to host two, final utility assistance events
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will host two more events to help residents struggling to pay their high utility bills. The first will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The final event is scheduled for sometime in October.
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts 13th annual Duck Derby
NEW ORLEANS — Second Harvest Food Bank is set to host its 13th annual Duck Derby Saturday. At 2 p.m., ducks will be dropped into Big Lake and the first 12 that waddle to the finish line will get a prize. The first place prize is $5,000. Ducks are...
The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday
SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
Precautionary boil water order issued for parts of Abita Springs
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A precautionary boil water order was put in place Wednesday evening for parts of Abita Spring. Officials said this is due to a break in a water line. The areas affected are within the red boundaries on the east side of Hwy 59 below. The...
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
JP firefighter understands the importance of blood donations
METAIRIE, La. — It's the battle of the badges ... the annual blood drive pitting police, firefighters and EMS against each other. The purpose is to raise awareness for blood donations and stock the shelves at the blood center. All types of blood are desperately needed right now. And...
Crash snarls traffic during peak commute hours on I-10 west past Twin Span bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A crash is causing delays during peak commute hours in New Orleans East Wednesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left westbound lane of Interstate 10 about a mile past the Twin Spans. Drivers should use caution in the area...
Saints 5K event benefits young New Orleans artists through YAYA
NEW ORLEANS — The 10th running of the annualSaints 5K will feature plenty of festivities, including music, food and an awesome finish inside the Caesars Superdome, and this year the event will benefit YAYA: Young Artists, Young Aspirations. YAYA is a nonprofit group in town that empowers young people...
Battle of the Badges blood donation drive underway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans first responders are competing with each other for a great cause. The Battle of the Badges is on in the WDSU parking lot Friday. The Battle of the Badges is a competition between NOPD and NOFD. The departments compete to see which force can donate the most blood.
Raceland man killed in overnight shooting
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to run away
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
Owners at popular bar Uptown say customers were leaving when carjacked at gunpoint Monday
A violent Labor Day weekend in New Orleans with a string of carjackings left people across the city on edge. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reports at least four carjackings Monday. Including one near Monkey Hill Bar on Magazine Street at about 10 p.m. NOPD said two vehicles blocked a car...
'Field of Dreams' one step closer to reality
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday was a landmark day in the Ninth Ward. A major step was taken in the quest to build a $9 million football stadium adjacent to George Washington Carver High School. The stadium will be used by the Carver Rams and other area schools needing a...
Victim carjacked while trying to order at a fast food restaurant in Slidell
Slidell police are investigating a carjacking after a victim was held at gunpoint on Tuesday at a drive-thru line at a local fast food restaurant. According to police, a victim was ordering food at a restaurant on the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive when another vehicle pulled in front of the victim's vehicle.
Houma man reported missing, last seen 9 days ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for over a week. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma, was last seen nine days again in the 100 block of Fairland Drive in Gray, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tim...
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office investigating report of 'large cat' on the loose
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a 'large cat' on the loose in Houma. The sheriff confirmed only one person reported Thursday night what they believed to be was a large cat, possibly a tiger, on the loose on Hollywood Road. The...
