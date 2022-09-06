Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA・
TMZ.com
Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love
Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
Aces F A’ja Wilson wins second WNBA MVP award
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who helped her team clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals on Tuesday, was
ESPN
WNBA playoffs 2022: Will Chicago Sky or Connecticut Sun win semis plagued by inconsistency?
The Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun in one winner-take-all game left in the 2022 WNBA playoffs, and one question remains: Will the real best team in this semifinal series please stand up?. The two teams meet Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in a decisive Game 5 of a series...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency
Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
NBA・
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player
Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
ESPN
Sue Bird retires a legend and future Hall of Famer, but the Seattle Storm point guard only made it look easy
SEATTLE -- Sue Bird walked off the court Tuesday for the last time, her WNBA career concluding where it started two decades earlier. Despite a season-ending loss, the Seattle Storm point guard received a fitting tribute from the crowd at Climate Pledge Arena. The fans roared their appreciation for her 19 seasons as Bird unsuccessfully fought back tears, repeatedly acknowledging the crowd by raising her hands before disappearing into the tunnel.
Sue Bird plays final WNBA game
SEATTLE — Sue Bird said her goodbyes to fans Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The 97-92 loss marked the end of the 41-year-old guard’s legendary two-decade career in Seattle. She wrapped up the night with eight points and eight assists.
Aces advance to WNBA Finals, end Sue Bird’s career
Chelsea Gray scored 31 points and dished out 10 assists, A’ja Wilson also had a double-double and the Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Explained How He Threw A Game Against Pat Riley
Donaghy says he once bet against Heat against the Knicks because of Riley
NBC Sports
Las Vegas Aces defeat Seattle Storm: Recap, post-game quotes and highlights from Game 4
The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces will advance to the WNBA Finals after ending the Seattle Storm’s season on Tuesday, winning Game 4 in their best-of-five seminal series 97-92 in what was the final game of All-Star point guard Sue Bird‘s legendary career. Following a wild 110-98 overtime win...
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
18-0 closing run sends Sun to WNBA Finals, KOs Sky
The visiting Connecticut Sun scored the final 18 points in the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Thursday,
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
Report: Warriors working out several notable veterans
Despite winning the NBA title less than three months ago, the Golden State Warriors are putting up a “help wanted” sign of sorts. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Warriors are bringing in several well-known veteran NBA free agents for workouts this week. They include Kenneth Faried, Ben McLemore, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Elfrid Payton. The report adds that the Warriors will have either one or two open roster spots heading into training camp (depending on if veteran Andre Iguodala decides to come back).
Comments / 1