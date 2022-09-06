ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Candace Parker
saturdaytradition.com

Chicago Bulls signing former Illinois guard from free agency

Former Illinois basketball star Malcolm Hill is getting a 2nd chance with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Hill was a former 2nd-team All-B1G guard at Illinois (2016 and 2017). Hill played in 137 games while starting in 112...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#Wnba Playoffs#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#The Connecticut Sun#The Las Vegas Aces#Wilson#Abc#Espnu#Date
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player

Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Sue Bird retires a legend and future Hall of Famer, but the Seattle Storm point guard only made it look easy

SEATTLE -- Sue Bird walked off the court Tuesday for the last time, her WNBA career concluding where it started two decades earlier. Despite a season-ending loss, the Seattle Storm point guard received a fitting tribute from the crowd at Climate Pledge Arena. The fans roared their appreciation for her 19 seasons as Bird unsuccessfully fought back tears, repeatedly acknowledging the crowd by raising her hands before disappearing into the tunnel.
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

Sue Bird plays final WNBA game

SEATTLE — Sue Bird said her goodbyes to fans Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The 97-92 loss marked the end of the 41-year-old guard’s legendary two-decade career in Seattle. She wrapped up the night with eight points and eight assists.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building

LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
BEAVERTON, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Warriors working out several notable veterans

Despite winning the NBA title less than three months ago, the Golden State Warriors are putting up a “help wanted” sign of sorts. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Warriors are bringing in several well-known veteran NBA free agents for workouts this week. They include Kenneth Faried, Ben McLemore, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Elfrid Payton. The report adds that the Warriors will have either one or two open roster spots heading into training camp (depending on if veteran Andre Iguodala decides to come back).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy