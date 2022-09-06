ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Look: Cowboys Release First Depth Chart For 2022 Season

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released their first depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. Dallas made sure to note that this is an "unofficial" depth chart before the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's notable because that means it's still subject to change before the season officially kicks off.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Worked Out Former Packers Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears tried out a notable quarterback - who once played for a division rival. According to Bears reporter Brad Biggs, the Bears worked out veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert. In addition to Benkert, the team also worked out five wide receivers and several other players. Here's...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update

The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Packers Wide Receiver Has Bold NFC North Prediction

Greg Jennings played for the Green Bay Packers far longer than the Minnesota Vikings. That's not stopping him from picking a new NFC North champion this year. On FS1's First Things First, the former wide receiver pointed to his purple tie before touting the Vikings to win the division. He even called Kirk Cousins a "dark horse MVP candidate" under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports

No surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 depth chart

The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any. Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'

The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

