Look: Cowboys Release First Depth Chart For 2022 Season
On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released their first depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. Dallas made sure to note that this is an "unofficial" depth chart before the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's notable because that means it's still subject to change before the season officially kicks off.
Bears Reportedly Worked Out Former Packers Quarterback
Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears tried out a notable quarterback - who once played for a division rival. According to Bears reporter Brad Biggs, the Bears worked out veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert. In addition to Benkert, the team also worked out five wide receivers and several other players. Here's...
Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners will love Texans’ depth chart update
The Houston Texans released their latest depth chart on Tuesday, and it bodes well for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans rookie has been rising up fantasy football draft boards of late, and those who took a gamble on Pierce in the mid-rounds are set to be rewarded in a major way. The Texans listed Pierce as their RB1 in their latest depth chart update. While it’s not their official depth chart, seeing Pierce remain as the lone starter out of the RB position should have his fantasy football owners on cloud nine.
Former Packers Wide Receiver Has Bold NFC North Prediction
Greg Jennings played for the Green Bay Packers far longer than the Minnesota Vikings. That's not stopping him from picking a new NFC North champion this year. On FS1's First Things First, the former wide receiver pointed to his purple tie before touting the Vikings to win the division. He even called Kirk Cousins a "dark horse MVP candidate" under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.
NBC Sports
No surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 depth chart
The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any. Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne...
NFL QB Rankings: From Josh Allen to Mac Jones, your top 20 quarterbacks ahead of Week 1
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
NFL・
Ten Former Penn State Players Make NFL Rosters as Rookies
A total of 44 Lions are on NFL rosters, including kicker Robbie Gould, who enters his 18th season.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'
The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses in Week 1
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings are back after a wild offseason that
NFL・
