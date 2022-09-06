Read full article on original website
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
2 charged after Beverly Hills Supermarket shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A shootout in a North County supermarket left a man dead and nearly injured a 4-year-old. “It was absolutely gut-wrenching to watch,” says Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative. “She’s dodging bullets as the glass door breaks over her. She’s 4 years old trying to run to her mom in the parking lot.”
Video: Mom and toddler running from gunfire at supermarket in north county
Police released a new video that shows the moments a gunman opened fire in a supermarket in north county.
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
KMOV
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond. St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspects Involved in Early Morning ATM Theft From Convenience Store. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a Fast Stop convenience store located at 9150 Joor Road in response to a business burglary. When an employee arrived at work that morning, the front windows were damaged and an ATM was missing.
Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jury Finds Bolton Guilty
(St. Francois County) A St. Francois County jury has found Paul Bolton guilty of endangering a correction employee. According to a news release from the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Bolton was found guilty Tuesday after a day long jury trial. The jury took about an hour to...
KMOV
Man convicted in Lake of the Ozarks woman’s death 3 decades ago set for release early following Supreme Court ruling
MACKS CREEK, Mo. -- It has been more than three decades since Trudy Darby was killed in Mack’s Creek. A judge ordered her murderer released from prison because of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling. The court said during the Miller vs. Alabama decision that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children 17 or younger convicted of homicide are unconstitutional.
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
10-year-old girl dies, six others hurt in north St. Louis County crash
A 10-year-old girl has died and six others are hurt after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Tuesday evening.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Man sentenced to prison for assisting in catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing 39 catalytic converters and selling them. D’Ante Carter, 38, admitted to conspiracy charges that alleged he acted as a lookout for someone else stealing catalytic converters from January through September of 2020. Charges say the men targeted trucks and vans parked at landscaping companies.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
‘Your horror is over’ – Officer reacts to dog fighting bust
A tip about abused dogs at a north St. Louis County home led police down an even darker path when they went to check out the garage.
KMOV
St. Charles mother says moldy apartment left her and her newborn sick, after lack of occupancy inspection
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - With thousands of people house-hunting across the metro after this summer’s flooding, it’s buyer beware. Renting could be more cost-efficient, however, you might get the keys to something you aren’t expecting. That’s what happened to one St. Charles woman who said a missed, bureaucratic step, caused deeper issues.
Washington Missourian
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months
Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students. According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSDK
Franklin County Sheriff's Department investigating homicide of man
Hugh Campbell, 53, from Villa Ridge, was identified as the victim. He was found dead in St. Clair.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
