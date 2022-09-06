New annual program hosted by Louisa Police to give officers mental health support

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that it is implementing a yearly mental health resiliency program to help its officers cope with mental health struggles and to foster a supportive environment within the department.

The program will consist of four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training conducted as a group event, according to a statement from the department.

Each officer will also participate in a 60- to 90-minute mental health debrief every six months as part of the new program. These debriefs are designed to give officers an outlet to privately discuss personal and professional matters that are impacting them, as well as to reinforce the skills officers will learn in psychoeducation training, the department’s statement read.

The program is a result of a partnership between the department, Louisa Creative Counseling, LLC and local mental health expert Kristy Bazzanella. The Virginia Risk Sharing Association is providing funding for the program.

