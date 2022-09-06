ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, VA

New annual program hosted by Louisa Police to give officers mental health support

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkVG3_0hkZgLzw00

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that it is implementing a yearly mental health resiliency program to help its officers cope with mental health struggles and to foster a supportive environment within the department.

The program will consist of four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training conducted as a group event, according to a statement from the department.

Chesterfield to hold free workshop on youth suicide awareness and prevention

Each officer will also participate in a 60- to 90-minute mental health debrief every six months as part of the new program. These debriefs are designed to give officers an outlet to privately discuss personal and professional matters that are impacting them, as well as to reinforce the skills officers will learn in psychoeducation training, the department’s statement read.

The program is a result of a partnership between the department, Louisa Creative Counseling, LLC and local mental health expert Kristy Bazzanella. The Virginia Risk Sharing Association is providing funding for the program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
Local
Virginia Health
City
Chesterfield, VA
Louisa, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico schools hosting September job fair

The job fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave. The school division will be hiring people to fill positions as bus drivers, nutrition services staff members and temporary instructional assistants.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Suicide#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Llc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy