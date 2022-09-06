ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Lions coach Duce Staley on facing Eagles: 'It'll be real good to go out there and smack them in the mouth'

Among the Week 1 reunions in the NFL are Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield taking the field against his former Cleveland Browns teammates, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets signal-caller Joe Flacco getting the starting nod in a matchup with his former employer in the Baltimore Ravens. Another one will take place during the NFC contest between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs

Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year

The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
NFL
theScore

NFL futures: Best value bets to make the Super Bowl

There's a difference between betting and real life. It's easy to predict a Bills and Buccaneers Super Bowl matchup, but the NFL is far too unpredictable to expect the two conference favorites to exhibit value throughout the season. Also, if you bet on a team to win the Super Bowl...
NFL
theScore

6 groups of players set to define the NFL season

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love

All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theScore

Jets' Wilson out until at least Week 4, Flacco to start

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will miss at least the first three games of the season, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. "I really don't want to talk about the situation anymore, the earliest he's going to be available is (against the) Pittsburgh (Steelers in Week 4)," said Saleh.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts released the unofficial depth chart for the roster Tuesday ahead of the Week 1 season opener against the Houston Texans. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into the regular-season opener against the Texans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Dameon Pierce's hype train, rookie WRs, trade targets

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Three fantasy trade targets heading into Week 1 (1:25) What was the biggest lesson we learned this...
NFL
theScore

49ers' Kittle battling groin injury ahead of Week 1

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears is unclear due to a groin injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Kittle suffered the ailment Monday and is considered day-to-day, Shanahan added. "Not sure. I was hoping...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL

