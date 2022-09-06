ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Independent

Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final

Ons Jabeur is confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek as the two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final grand slam title.Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive slam final at the US Open.The Tunisian swatted aside Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-finals on Thursday night and is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.Jabeur has...
SFGate

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent's coach. He sprinted to his changeover...
FOX Sports

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
