World No. 1 Iga Swiatek fights back from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and book her spot against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final
World No 1 Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and reach her first US Open final, where she will meet Ons Jabeur on Saturday for the trophy. After a sluggish start, the Pole came alive in the second set and overcame an...
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
Ons Jabeur is confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek as the two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final grand slam title.Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive slam final at the US Open.The Tunisian swatted aside Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-finals on Thursday night and is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.Jabeur has...
Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent's coach. He sprinted to his changeover...
Top seed Iga Swiatek sees off Jessica Pegula to reach first US Open semi-final
The No 1-ranked Swiatek moved into her first semi-final at Flushing Meadows by pulling out a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur make year-long dominance tell at US Open
The Polish world No 1 Iga Swiatek has won a slam and all her six finals in 2022 while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur wants to make up for losing the Wimbledon final
