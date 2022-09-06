Read full article on original website
Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera
Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
Bose Debuts Its QuietComfort Earbuds II
Massachusetts-based audio company Bose has updated its flagship QuietComfort Earbuds for the first time, streamlining the design and offering updated tech features. The upcoming QC Earbuds II boasts an all-new profile with the buds measuring a third smaller than the gen-1 iteration and arriving in a sized-down charging case. For...
Apple Introduces Apple Watch Series 8 Featuring Larger Display and Advanced Crash Detection
Apple finally given the public a first look at its Apple Watch Series 8 during its live-streamed “Far Out” product showcase event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced the news, describing the forthcoming Watches as the “best Apple Watch lineup yet.”. The company bills the Series 8...
Apple Unveils New AirPods Pro With Improved Sound Quality and Increased Noise Cancellation
During its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the next generation of the popular AirPods Pro, offering improved sound quality and increased noise cancellation. Now equipped with the H2 chip, the latest earpiece supplies high-bandwidth connectivity for “exceptional sound quality.” The device is built with a low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier for empowered, detailed sound across a wider range of frequencies. Taking the listening experience to the next level, the new earbuds also supports Spatial Audio, and users can create a personal profile for the feature using the iPhone’s camera.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Pro-Ject Debuts Sleek and Stark Pro S Turntable
After tapping Seth Rogan-founded Houseplant for a retro-styled turntable, the high-end audio purveyors at Pro-Ject are back with their latest in-house creation: a stark and sleek turntable that’s dubbed the Pro S. Minimalist in its design but maximalist in the quality of its build and sound, the Pro-S is a turntable created specifically for deep-pocketed audiophiles.
Apple Launches Apple Watch Ultra, a "Rugged" New Flagship Model
After showing off its new Series 8 watch and the second-generation SE during Wednesday’s live “Far Out” event, Apple announced the addition of a new flagship model. Powered by watchOS 9, the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for athletes and adventurers seeking hardware that’s durable and resistant to harsh weather conditions.
The Sony FR7 Is the World's First Remote Pan-Tilt-Zoom Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Sony has just expanded on its lineup of full-frame mirrorless cameras with the world’s first remote pan-tilt-zoom setup. Giving users a new level of freedom and versatility, the FR7’s ability to go where no camera operator can go as well as its programmability, make it one of the more unique cameras on the market.
Apple's New AirPods Pro 2 Hands-On: Crisper Sound, Better Noise Cancellation
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The long-rumored AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are official. Apple unveiled its latest noise-canceling true wireless headphones as part of its "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. They're available for preorder on Friday and will ship starting Sept. 23 for $249 (£249, AU$399).
Apple Unveils New iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra And Long-Awaited AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s long-awaited September event came with some big surprises. The popular tech brand announced a new iPhone, multiple new Apple Watches and the new Apple AirPods Pro, with most items available for pre-order now. Here’s a breakdown of each new Apple product unveiled and when they’re available for pre-order. Apple Watch Series 8 Similar to previous Apple Watch generations, you’ll be able to track your calories, check your heart rate, take an EKG reading and even measure blood oxygen levels. New features include a temperature sensor, designed specifically with women in mind. Apple says the new temperature sensor can accurately...
iPhone 14 Pro Deliveries Already Slip to October
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are available for preorder starting Friday, and some models are already seeing delivery estimates pushed out beyond the devices' launch date on Sept. 16.
See Apple's new iPhone 14
Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lines, which include a larger screen, camera updates, and a redesign of the black notch on the top of the screen.
'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Anime Receives a Release Date
After receiving a new key visual, we now have an official release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Building on the rough October release info, the latest news offers a firm date for the continuation of the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s iconic Bleach manga, covering the final arc of the story, Volume 55-74.
Here Are All the Biggest Announcements from Apple's September Keynote
Apple hosted its annual September Keynote on Wednesday morning PST, unveiling a slew of new updates to its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro product lines. Between the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with all-new pill-shaped notches and a new flagship Apple Watch Ultra for the terrain-trotting adventurers, see all of the biggest announcements from the event below.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max announced with animated notches and always-on displays
Apple has officially announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the first big display redesign since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017, both handsets have a new pill-shaped cutout that replaces the notch and can adjust dynamically. Both devices also have a faster A16 Bionic chip and an always-on display.
Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces in a Sleek "Black Reflective" Colorway
Continues the expansion of its Air Max Plus offerings with a brand new colorway. This time around, the Swoosh is sticking to the classics, revealing a sleek “Black Reflective” colorway. As the Fall season is upon us and the sun sets sooner and sooner, the dark iteration matches the mood of the upcoming season.
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Joint Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
Quavo and Takeoff have announced the release date of their upcoming joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links. Set to drop on October 7 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, the record follows the pair’s recent singles “Big Stunna” with Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and the lead single “Hotel Lobby,” which has sold over 500,000 units in the United States and received a gold certification from the RIAA just four months after its release. The duo also unveiled the album art for Only Built For Infinity Links, which shows Quavo and Takeoff wearing the padded denim jacket and 5-pocket denim pants from YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA — two pieces that are available for purchase on the official YEEZY GAP website and Balenciaga.
The PS5 is going gray with its new camouflage accessory line
Sony has announced a brand new color for its lineup of PlayStation 5 accessories: gray camouflage. PlayStation 5 console plate covers, DualSense controllers, and Pulse 3D wireless headsets will be made available for pre-order on September 15. The covers and the controllers will launch worldwide on October 14, while the headsets will ship sometime in December.
Apple Reveals Latest Product Slate and Elon Musk Allegedly Cuts Twitter Deal Due to "World War 3" in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry was hit with its fair share of innovative product reveals, high-profile legal updates and, of course, a few scandalous headlines. On the hardware front, Apple debuted the latest updates to its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro product categories, and, in a different vein, preium audio lable Pro-Ject enlisted Seth Rogen‘s cannabis-lifestyle brand Houseplant for a retro turntable. Meanwhile, in court, lawyers were suggesting that Elon Musk cut his Twitter deal due to his alleged belief in “World War 3,” and, on Instagram, Steve Jobs‘ daughter Eve Jobs, who shaded Apple’s iPhone 14 for looking a little too similar to its iPhone 13 predecessor.
