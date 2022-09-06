Read full article on original website
WBKO
Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is behind bars after he was arrested on drug-related charges while a child was present. On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to the report of a possible break-in in progress on Marina Court. When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a man who told officers someone broke in and was hiding in the attic.
WBKO
Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported
WBKO
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
WBKO
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which resulted in a road closure for a few hours Thursday. Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.
wnky.com
Woman charged following stabbing in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is behind bars after being suspected of stabbing a man in Bowling Green. Deputies responded to a residence just after midnight on Plano Road for a call about a male subject that had been stabbed. Before deputies arrived, the caller stated the suspect was 43-year-old Misty McKell, who had left in a box-style U-Haul van, according to the sheriff’s office.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on meth trafficking charge
A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with meth trafficking Wednesday afternoon. According to jail records, Bryan B. Miller, age 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking in two or more grams of methamphetamine. Miller was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the Jamestown Police Department and lodged in the...
z93country.com
Barren County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Barren County Ky. man for drug trafficking. On September 6, 2022, Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett were assigned to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 10:47 pm the Deputies observed a passenger car with expired registration plates and operating in a careless manner. The Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for those moving violations. Once approaching the vehicle, the Deputies observed a passenger being very nervous. While Deputy Barnett was speaking to the driver about the violations Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The Deputies then conducted a search of the passenger and the vehicle which resulted in approximately 80.10 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being seized. While being questioned about the illegal narcotics the passenger stated the seized items belong to him.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday night
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 31-year-old Cecil D. Stacy was arrested and charged with speeding in a highway work zone and wanton endangerment first degree. Stacy was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just after...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop lands two in jail on drug charges
A Caldwell County traffic stop over the weekend sent two people to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped a truck after reportedly noticing a traffic violation. After speaking with the occupants, deputies said the driver, 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton, and passenger, 24-year-old Donterius Matchen of Bowling Green, were both found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 29, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2022. Allison J. Price, 45, of Summer Shade, and William B. Price, 34, of Horse Cave. Aug. 30, 2022:. Ellison M. Hale, 22, and William R. Jackson, 23,...
WLKY.com
Hardin County mother plans to honor 8-year-old son after losing battle with cancer
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Natalie Sweatt remembers with vivid detail the conversation with her son's doctor last month. "He said, 'It's not good' and he started crying and he pulled up the scans," Sweatt said. She was told her son's cancer had returned. The doctor told her to take...
k105.com
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested after report of catalytic converter theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter. Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area around Hunters Crossing and Elrod Road around 2:54 a.m. Wednesday for a reported attempt of a catalytic converter theft.
WTVQ
Caneyville man dies in 3-vehicle collision on Western Kentucky Parkway
CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Grayson County man has died after a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday near Caneyville. According to Kentucky State Police, a Tennessee man driving a Ford F350 was traveling west on the parkway when the vehicle he was following abruptly changed lanes, revealing a Nissan pickup truck being driven by a Caneyville man. The Nissan was stopped in the right lane behind a Ford dump truck attempting to “offer visible protection” to a Beaver Dam man whose truck was having mechanical problems.
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway
A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
wnky.com
67th Edmonson County Fair kicks off tomorrow!
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – The Edmonson County Lions Club is proud to host their 67th county fair, a staple in the community since 1955. Starting next Friday morning, kids are out of school to celebrate the first day of the festivities, beginning with their traditional parade at 9 a.m. This...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man dies in crash after pulling over to protect stalled truck driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man died in a three-car crash late Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville. In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes and crashed into the back of another truck driven by 49-year-old Barry Embry of Caneyville. Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a dump truck with mechanical issues to help protect the driver.
wnky.com
Traveling nurse pleading for community’s help in finding lost dog
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A traveling nurse stationed in Bowling Green is pleading for the community’s help in finding her dog Norah. Norah went missing on August 2 from the tattoo shop on the 31 W Bypass. The last alleged sightings were near Lampkin Park and Glen Lily Road this past week. Some said a tall man accompanied her.
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
WBKO
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
