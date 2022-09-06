ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Yardbarker

Arsenal Women reportedly sign young Brazilian international

Rumours: Arsenal Women have a new teammate in their midst – teen star Olympian Giovana Queiroz. It´s rumoured that Barcelona´s Brazilian international forward, Gio Queiroz, will sign with Arsenal this summer but may spend some time on loan to Everton, presumably to give her some UK playing time and hone her skills in the UK football arena.
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Daily Mail

Pernille Harder says she would be happy to lose the tag of being the most expensive player in women’s football with Barcelona on the verge of breaking the transfer record to sign Keira Walsh from Manchester City

Harder joined Chelsea for a fee of £300,000 in 2020 but Barca are in talks over a deal for Manchester City star Keira Walsh that is believed to be worth £400,000. The Spanish transfer window closes this evening while the England’s deadline is Thursday and Harder would be more than happy for her transfer record to be broken before then.
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keira Walsh’s record move to Barcelona underlines how much women’s soccer can still grow

Keira Walsh is having a pretty spectacular summer. The England midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Barcelona, who broke the women’s soccer transfer record by paying a reported £400,000 to bring her over from Manchester City. It is widely claimed that the old record was Pernille Harder’s move from Wolfsburg to Chelsea, valued at somewhere above £250,000. That claim might be up for debate: the trade that saw Alex Morgan join the San Diego Wave saw the Orlando Pride receive $275,000 and Wales midfielder Angharad James. Either way, it seems fair to say that Walsh’s move is the new global record. Walsh...
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
AFP

Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
PREMIER LEAGUE

