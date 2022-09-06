ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli airstrike puts Syrian airport out of commission

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday targeting Syria's Aleppo airport for the second time in a week, this time putting it out of commission, Syrian state media said.

The Syrian government did not report any casualties. The Transport Ministry said all flights will be diverted to the capital, Damascus.

State media, citing a military source, reported that Syrian anti-missile defense systems fired back at what they said were Israeli missiles.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, the airstrikes also destroyed warehouses belonging to Iran-backed militias.

The private airliner Cham Wings said in a statement that it is diverting all its flights from Aleppo to Damascus' international airport. It added that passengers will be shuttled by buses for free between the two cities.

Israel launched airstrikes against Aleppo airport last week , damaging its runway and, according to the war monitor, a warehouse that probably stored a shipment of Iranian rockets.

Last week's strike tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a structure close to the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed by the Associated Press showed.

Syria’s foreign minister last week said the attack “completely destroyed the navigation station with its equipment.”

On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unserviceable. The airport opened two weeks later after repairs.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Syrian Opposition#Israeli#Aleppo#The Transport Ministry#Iranian#Airfield#The Associated Press
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a nearby piece of tarmac and structure on the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press showed. The attack Wednesday night on Aleppo International Airport comes as an Israeli strike only months earlier took out the runway at the country's main airport in the capital, Damascus, over Iranian weapons transfers to the country. Syria's state-run SANA news agency acknowledged the attack Wednesday, without offering details on the damage or what was targeted. The satellite photos taken Thursday...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Israel admits IDF likely killed Al Jazeera journalist 'accidentally'

An investigation by Israel's military found that its IDF forces likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by mistake during an exchange of gunfire with Palestinians earlier this year, officials said Monday. An IDF spokesperson issued a statement announcing the conclusion of its probe, saying that "it appears that...
MILITARY
The Independent

Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah

In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it considered Israeli recent air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a war crime. A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week.
MIDDLE EAST
Navy Times

US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East amid tensions with Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States military said Monday it flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force, the latest such mission in the region as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from...
MILITARY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
421K+
Followers
69K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy