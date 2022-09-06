Seattle teachers vote to strike, delaying start of school
Nearly 6,000 teachers and school staff in Seattle have voted to strike , causing the school district to cancel the first day of school for tens of thousands of local students.
Driving the news: Members of the Seattle Education Association said Tuesday that they had no choice but to authorize a strike, after the district failed to agree to a contract the union said would adequately support students and staff.
What they're saying: "We had a really difficult decision to make, and believe me, that decision was not taken lightly," the union's president, Jennifer Matter, told reporters Tuesday. "...No one wants to strike."
- At about 4:30pm Tuesday, the district announced that it "will not start school as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 7," and that classes "will be delayed until further notice."
- In a statement, district officials said they were "disappointed" with the union's plans to strike, but "remain committed to negotiating on a new contract with our educators."
Details: Union leaders said teachers and students experienced intense burnout during the pandemic, and a new contract must address that.
- Teachers are negotiating with the district over classroom sizes, pay raises, and staffing ratios for special education services and multilingual education, among other issues.
- In particular, union members say they are concerned that the district's plan to move special education students into general education classrooms won't guarantee a baseline level of special education staffing for those students.
- On its website , the district characterizes its proposals as "focusing on student needs rather than fixed staff ratios," and, "moving away from a staffing-to-student ratio to tailoring services to student needs."
By the numbers: The union said 75% of its members took part in the strike authorization vote, with 95% voting in favor of the strike.
What's next: Teachers and other school staff will picket at their workplaces starting as early as 7:30am Wednesday, Matter said.
- The district said it was "working with city partners" to offer additional child care support.
- In the meantime, parents should visit the district's childcare page or contact Child Care Resources online or at 1-800-446-1114 for help with child care options.
- Students or parents can pick up sack lunches Wednesday even though classes are canceled.
