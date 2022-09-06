ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle teachers vote to strike, delaying start of school

By Melissa Santos
Axios Seattle
Axios Seattle
 3 days ago

Nearly 6,000 teachers and school staff in Seattle have voted to strike , causing the school district to cancel the first day of school for tens of thousands of local students.

Driving the news: Members of the Seattle Education Association said Tuesday that they had no choice but to authorize a strike, after the district failed to agree to a contract the union said would adequately support students and staff.

What they're saying: "We had a really difficult decision to make, and believe me, that decision was not taken lightly," the union's president, Jennifer Matter, told reporters Tuesday. "...No one wants to strike."

  • At about 4:30pm Tuesday, the district announced that it "will not start school as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 7," and that classes "will be delayed until further notice."
  • In a statement, district officials said they were "disappointed" with the union's plans to strike, but "remain committed to negotiating on a new contract with our educators."

Details: Union leaders said teachers and students experienced intense burnout during the pandemic, and a new contract must address that.

  • Teachers are negotiating with the district over classroom sizes, pay raises, and staffing ratios for special education services and multilingual education, among other issues.
  • In particular, union members say they are concerned that the district's plan to move special education students into general education classrooms won't guarantee a baseline level of special education staffing for those students.
  • On its website , the district characterizes its proposals as "focusing on student needs rather than fixed staff ratios," and, "moving away from a staffing-to-student ratio to tailoring services to student needs."

By the numbers: The union said 75% of its members took part in the strike authorization vote, with 95% voting in favor of the strike.

What's next: Teachers and other school staff will picket at their workplaces starting as early as 7:30am Wednesday, Matter said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

King County isn't king of building housing

When it comes to housing growth, King County isn't the leader in Washington state. Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of housing units in King County increased by 1.2% between July 2020 and July 2021. That's a smaller uptick, percentage-wise, than in 14 other...
KING COUNTY, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle is one of Gen Z's favorite cities

Gen Zers' prospects of buying a home here may be slimmer than the cut of an aging millennial's skinny jeans. But the youngest adults among us still love Seattle, according to a recent analysis by CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service.By the numbers: Seattle ranked as the 7th most popular city for members of Gen Z — generally, people born in the late '90s through early 2010s.Propelling Seattle to a top spot were our low unemployment rate and high internet speeds.The city's walkability and access to trails were also deemed pluses.Yes, but: Seattle was the third-least affordable city in the top 10 (aside from New York City and Boston).The bottom line: Some Gen Zers who dream of living in the Emerald City might need help from a Seattle-loving roommate.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Amtrak service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C. returns this month

An Amtrak train at King Street Station in Seattle. Photo courtesy of AmtrakSoon, you'll be able to take the train to Canada again.Driving the news: Amtrak is resuming its service to Vancouver, British Columbia starting Sept. 26 after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.Why it matters: You don't really want to wait in that line of cars at the border, do you? Be smart: Passengers must be fully vaccinated to travel to Canada and must carry proof of vaccination. You also must upload your information, including your vaccination record, to Canada's travel app, ArriveCAN, before crossing the border.Face masks are required in Canada for travelers ages 6 and older. You'll also need travel documents, such as a passport or enhanced ID card.Customers can purchase tickets at Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL. Of note: At first, there will be only one daily round trip between Seattle and Vancouver, departing Seattle at 7:45am and returning in the evening.Amtrak officials say they hope to add a second daily trip soon.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Effort underway to preserve home of Tacoma civil rights icon Nettie Asberry

Nettie Asberry's former home in Tacoma. Photo: Historic Preservation Office, City of Tacoma.State, local and national groups are banding together to preserve the Tacoma home of Nettie Asberry, a civil rights activist who co-founded the first NAACP chapter west of the Rockies.Why it matters: Asberry, a music educator, fought for women’s suffrage and for the civil rights of Black people in Washington state.In 1913, she fought a proposal that would have outlawed interracial marriage. She also protested local showings of the racist "Birth of a Nation" in 1916, writing a letter to newspaper editors objecting to the film and...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
Axios Seattle

Secret Congee will warm you up as Seattle's fall sets in

As soon as Seattle's weather dropped below room temperature, I knew it was time to visit Secret Congee.Details: Congee, a comforting rice porridge, is not necessarily ideal to consume during summer heat waves. But it's the perfect food for fall and winter in Seattle.I'd previously gotten takeout from Secret Congee's location in Wallingford.But the shop recently moved to a Ballard location with a decent amount of seating, and I wanted to check it out.The verdict: The garlic-blue crab congee was a great option to provide a dose of warmth and comfort, without making you feel the need for a post-lunch nap. Same for the miso and squash congee, which was a savory bomb of umami that smelled as lovely as it tasted.My companion ordered the braised pork belly congee and said it was delicious. But it was also heavy, she said, making her feel cozy to the point of sleepiness — so maybe plan to order that one when you can clear your afternoon schedule.Address: 6301 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle.9am to 3pm, Tuesday through Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle incomes rise but aren't keeping up with home prices

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data. Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosSeattle homebuyers make more money than they did before the pandemic — but it's not enough to keep up with the leap in home prices.By the numbers: The median income for Seattle homebuyers in 2021 was $148,000, up 10.4% from 2019, according to a Redfin analysis of mortgage data in the 100 largest metro areas nationwide.Meanwhile, median home prices surged 29% during that time.The big picture: Remote workers — leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas — drove up incomes and home prices in "pandemic boomtowns" such as Boise, Idaho and Austin, Texas, Axios' Emily Peck reports.Zoom in: Redfin found that homebuyers in Tacoma, Washington — another pandemic-era migration hotspot — posted slightly larger income growth than Seattle, at 15.1%.That puts Tacoma among the top 10 cities nationwide for homebuyer income growth during the pandemic, while Seattle ranked in the top 24.The latest: A big chunk of Seattle home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the market cooled slightly.Yes, but: The median home price in Seattle is still on the rise, up 7.5% year-over-year and hitting $860,000 in July.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Things to do in Seattle this weekend | Sept. 9-11

🛍 Peruse handmade goods, vintage, street fashion and more at On The Block, a free monthly market supporting local artists. Shop Saturday on 11th Ave. between E. Pike and E. Pine. ✏️ Turn your idea into a novel with help from award-winning children’s book author Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II....
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Prime fish-watching at the Ballard Locks

Over Labor Day weekend, my son and I were able to see dozens of salmon climb the fish ladder at the Ballard Locks as they made the journey back to their freshwater spawning grounds.September is the best time to see Coho salmon at the fish ladder, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Locks.That means you still have a few more weeks for prime salmon spectating!Yes, but: if you are unlucky on the day you visit and see no salmon, there’s plenty else to do.The elaborate locking mechanism — designed to stop the saltwater of Shilshole Bay from flowing into the (mostly) freshwater Salmon Bay — is fascinating to watch.You'll see the gates open, then can watch the Locks lower and raise boats from one body of water to the other.Don’t forget to check out the botanical garden, which is still in bloom. A toddler leans against the glass to watch fish climb the ladder at the Ballard Locks. Photo: Melissa Santos/AxiosPro tip: Through Sept. 30, free, hour-long tours are offered at 1pm and 3pm daily, with an additional 11am tour scheduled on weekends.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multilingual Education#General Education#K12
Axios Seattle

4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Relative of victims in '94 Renton double-homicides never got closure, despite charges.

Vianne Falcon waited nearly 28 years to see the murderer of her daughter and toddler grandson brought to justice.Six months ago, when King County prosecutors charged a California prisoner with the 1994 shooting deaths of Stacy Falcon Dewey and Jacob John Dewey, it looked like Vianne would finally get that chance.Yes, but: She never did.Vianne died two months ago — before local prosecutors ever brought the suspect, now charged in the decades-old cold case, to trial.The latest: Vianne, whose loved ones' delayed murder investigation was featured in The Seattle Times' 2019 series "In the Dark," died June 4 and never...
KING COUNTY, WA
Axios

Seattle Police's backlog of open record requests now over 2,800

The Seattle Police Department's slow responses to public records requests persist, with the agency now taking months — sometimes longer — to turn over records that could shine a light on its inner-workings. Yes, but: An SPD spokesperson told Axios the department's responses have improved since last year...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle home sellers are dropping asking prices as the housing market cools.

About 47% of Seattle home sellers dropped their asking price in July, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.Why it matters: Sellers are tempering their expectations as the real estate market cools slightly.The share of Seattle homes with price cuts nearly doubled from a year earlier, when it was only 24.7%, Redfin found.Zoom out: More than 15% of home sellers dropped their asking price in every major U.S. metro, per Redfin.What's happening: Market shifts led buyers to expect lower prices, according to the report."Rising mortgage rates and the prospect of falling home values also made buyers hesitant to...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Axios Seattle

Washington secretary of state candidates debate who is more qualified.

The candidates for Washington secretary of state sparred Wednesday over who is most qualified for the job: A county auditor with 12 years of election experience, or a longtime state senator and military leader recently appointed to the position.Driving the news: In an hourlong debate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson argued that she is the better choice to oversee the state's elections than Steve Hobbs, a Democrat appointed last year to fill a vacancy. Catch up quick: Hobbs appointment made him the first Democrat to serve as Washington's secretary of state in 56 years.Anderson is running as nonpartisan — so...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

How the federal climate bill could help cut Washington's emissions

The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Tuesday, is expected to bring a flood of money into Washington state, and local officials say it'll supercharge their efforts to fight climate change. Driving the news: The package will pour about $370 billion into emission-reduction efforts nationwide — and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Seattle

Investigation opens into ex-Seattle mayor, police chief's missing texts amid 2020 protests

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether former Mayor Jenny Durkan, ex-police chief Carmen Best or others broke the law when thousands of potentially key text messages exchanged during the city's 2020 racial justice protests were deleted from their city-issued phones, Axios has learned.Driving the news: The Sheriff's Office opened the probe July 28 at the request of King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg, his spokesperson said in an email to Axios on Thursday.What they're saying: "The case had never been referred to us, and typically we don't ask for an investigation to be conducted," Satterberg said in a...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Chicago's WNDR Museum expanding to Seattle

WNDR Museum — Chicago's Instagram-friendly, pop-up art gallery — is set to open in Seattle this winter. The latest: WNDR officials announced Thursday they’d selected Seattle — along with San Diego and Boston — as the first of its expansion locations, with more cities expected in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Ex-Seattle man facing sentencing for Jan. 6 linked to new "civil war" comments.

A former Seattle area man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is linked to new remarks about a "civil war" posted in a pro-Donald Trump forum this week, NBC News reported.The remarks traced to Capitol riot defendant Tyler Welsh Slaeker were made shortly after the FBI's search of the former president's Florida home this week.The latest: Slaeker, 40, a former Federal Way resident who records show moved to Tennessee in November 2021, has been tied to an online account that posted comments Monday on TheDonald — a Reddit-like website that extremist groups...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle brings rain to Venice Beach

Seattle tourism boosters have a new strategy for luring Californians to the Emerald City: Give 'em a taste of Pacific Northwest rain.Driving the news: Visit Seattle, the nonprofit tourism bureau, has set up a "rain booth" on the boardwalk in Venice Beach, California, Reuters reports. A video shows people kissing in the booth and reveling in the novelty of wet drops falling from the sky. What they're saying: The idea is to give Angelenos and other boardwalk visitors a respite from the Southern California heat by bringing them "a little refreshing Seattle rain," Ali Daniels, Visit Seattle's chief marketing officer,...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments.

A total of 7,100 mixed-use apartments have been completed in Seattle since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a national apartment-search website.Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios VisualsWhat they found: 14% of the units built in Seattle between 2012 and 2021 were mixed-use, per RentCafe.That puts Seattle among the top 20 cities for its share of new apartment buildings that combine residential, office and retail.Yes, but: We trail 16 other cities — including San Francisco, Columbus, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York and Atlanta — when it comes to our focus on adding mixed-use developments.Zoom out: Nationwide, apartments in "live-work-play" buildings quadrupled compared to 10 years ago, from 10,000 to 43,000 apartments per year, according to Yardi Matrix data. The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

Seattle, WA
242
Followers
219
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy