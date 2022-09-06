ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Cruise Just Revealed an Impressive Secret Talent

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Brace yourself for the talents of Katie Holmes ’s 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise . The teen sang a cover of the classic song Blue Moon for her mom’s new film Alone Together and she’s got talent to spare. As you’ll hear below, Cruise’s rendition is sweet, mellifluous and just a real pleasure to listen to. Color us very impressed.

Holmes, who directed, wrote and stars in the movie, approached her daughter about taking on the musical gig. “Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment in July. “She’s very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general. It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want and then go do your thing.'”

The Holmes/Cruise household sounds like a creative one , packed with a whole lot of art and love. Holmes penned a first-person piece for Vogue in November 2020, when the world was still shuttered during the pandemic, and offered a glimpse at life for the duo.

“Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift,” she wrote.

While the director/actress is cautious about how much she shares her teen with the world, she emphasizes the important bond they share. “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson. Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together.” Holmes explained while speaking to The Daily Telegraph .

She’s also offered her own personal tributes to her daughter on Instagram, sharing small glimpses of their life together, from a photo of her and Suri experimenting with tie dye to Suri rocking a flower crown for her birthday. And last Mother’s Day, Holmes posted a throwback shot of baby Suri, alongside the caption: “I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕”

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.

