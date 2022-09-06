ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Changes to Juul e-cigarette sales, advertising coming to Kentucky

By Dustin Massengill
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – E-cigarette maker JUUL Labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into their marketing practices on Tuesday.

Of the settlement, about $14 million could go to Kentucky.

The investigation found that Juul unfairly marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways, and by using young models in social media posts.

“Deceptive marketing and sales practices have no place in Kentucky,” said Attorney General Cameron . “This tentative agreement resolves allegations that JUUL illegally marketed vaping products to underage youth and misled consumers regarding the nicotine content of their e-cigarettes. It secures at least $14 million for the Commonwealth and requires the company to revise their marketing and sales practices.”

Since their launch in 2015, teen use of e-cigs skyrocketed by more than 70% leading the FDA to declare underage vaping a quote epidemic .

A news release from Cameron’s office said the investigation revealed JUUL’s original packaging misled consumers about the presence and amount of nicotine in its products and misrepresented its product as a smoking cessation device without FDA approval.

The two-year investigation into Juul’s marketing practices included 34 attorneys general.

The tentative settlement said Juul will agree to reform its sales and marketing practices.

Changes to JUUL sales, marketing:

  • JUUl will refrain from, advertising to youth and depicting users under the age of 35 in its marketing materials
  • JUUL will not sell flavored products that have not been approved by the FDA
  • JULL will make less misleading statements regarding the nicotine content of its products
  • JUUL will not allow website access without age verification on the landing page

According to the JUUL website, “The mission of Juul Labs is to transition the world’s billion adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes, eliminate their use, and combat underage usage of our products.”

In July, the FDA moved to ban Juul products from sale with anti-smoking advocates like the American Lung Association leading the charge.

In June, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s order banning the sale of Juul e-cigarettes.

Juul requested to stay the order until the court was able to hear further arguments on the issue and the U.S. Court of Appeals said the stay did not reflect on how it would rule on the case.

A study released in 2021 said young e-cigarette users were likely to have a stroke at an earlier age. The study said adults who use e-cigarettes run the risk of suffering a stroke 11 years earlier than tobacco smokers .

