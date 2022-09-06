ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Walker Twp Fire Co. continues push for funding solution

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
 2 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Walker Township Fire Company will once again push for a funding solution from township supervisors at their Wednesday, Sept. 7 meeting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Stalemate, funding the Walker Township Fire Company

The company said the increase is necessary to afford equipment that is too expensive to buy and maintain from fundraising alone. They are asking for a property tax increase of $1 million out of a possible $3 million.

The company warns there could be a reduction of fire protection in the community if they don’t see this support.

“The longer we wait, it hurts everybody,” said Walker Township Fire Company President Chris Harter. “Hopefully there is some kind of resolution.”

Currently, the supervisors are 2:1 against the tax.

The company is encouraging the community to attend the supervisors meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Walker Township Municipal Building (816 Nittany Valley Dr, Bellefonte).

Previously on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the fire company held a public meeting at their station (125 Fire House Ln, Howard) to share more information and receive community feedback. Harter said about 150 community members attended.

WTAJ

WTAJ

