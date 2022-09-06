ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

USF professor, student file lawsuit against Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A University of South Florida associate professor and student say they are fighting against government censorship in Florida. Associate professor Adriana Novoa, Sam Rechek, and USF student group 'First Amendment Forum' are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The lawsuit argues Florida's Individual Freedom Act, dubbed the 'Stop WOKE Act' by its proponents, is unconstitutional and violates state law as well.
10 Tampa Bay

Lowe, Bichette nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Major League Baseball has announced its 2022 nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award and Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe, along with St. Petersburg native Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays have been recognized. The Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One is the annual recognition...
10 Tampa Bay

Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found. Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.
10 Tampa Bay

'Bucs Beach Bash' to kick off 2022 season with watch party

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans out there, there's an event happening this weekend for you!. The Bucs announced plans for the upcoming "Bucs Beach Bash" taking place over the Sept. 10-11 weekend at TradeWinds Island Resorts. This two-day event kicks off with a cornhole tournament along with a day full of college football Saturday afternoon.
10 Tampa Bay

PSTA's new SunRunner service to start making trips in October

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone in Pinellas County looking for a new way to take a trip to the beach, look no further!. On Oct. 21, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will launch the SunRunner which will create a new way to get to the beach. The new transportation option will also allow beach-goers to ditch the hunt for parking and sandy mess in their cars.
10 Tampa Bay

All beagles adopted from Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared some good news this week as all of the rescued beagles they recently received were adopted into happy homes. Fifteen rescued beagles from the mass breeding facility in Virginia arrived at the humane society back on Aug. 25. Since then, many families, including the Treasure Island Fire Department, have welcomed the pups to new lives.
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation. At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

