ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone in Pinellas County looking for a new way to take a trip to the beach, look no further!. On Oct. 21, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will launch the SunRunner which will create a new way to get to the beach. The new transportation option will also allow beach-goers to ditch the hunt for parking and sandy mess in their cars.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO