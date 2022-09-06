Read full article on original website
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders say they are committed to doing anything in their power to save the historic Jackson House on Zack Street. Constructed in 1901, the building was once a boarding house in Tampa‘s Central Avenue district, providing accommodations for African Americans during the Jim Crow era and segregation.
USF professor, student file lawsuit against Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A University of South Florida associate professor and student say they are fighting against government censorship in Florida. Associate professor Adriana Novoa, Sam Rechek, and USF student group 'First Amendment Forum' are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The lawsuit argues Florida's Individual Freedom Act, dubbed the 'Stop WOKE Act' by its proponents, is unconstitutional and violates state law as well.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles earns bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary's University
TAMPA, Fla. — Thirty-seven years after Todd Bowles put a pause on his college academic to pursue a career in professional football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach received a bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary’s University, the team announced on Tuesday. Bowles completed the requirement needed to...
Lowe, Bichette nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Major League Baseball has announced its 2022 nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award and Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe, along with St. Petersburg native Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays have been recognized. The Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One is the annual recognition...
Hillsborough's teachers union weighs declaring impasse with school district over pay raises
TAMPA, Fla. — It appears talks between Hillsborough County Public Schools and its teachers union have reached a stalemate again, prompting discussion among some about declaring an impasse. Two weeks ago, Hillsborough County voters narrowly rejected a referendum that would’ve increased taxes to give teachers raises. With the...
St. Pete leaders set to discuss cigarette ban on city beaches, parks
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city officials will be discussing a smoking ban on public beaches and parks next week. Those who do not follow the rules could be hit with a fine. If approved, it wouldn't be enforced until the new year. The executive director of Keep...
Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found. Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.
'Bucs Beach Bash' to kick off 2022 season with watch party
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans out there, there's an event happening this weekend for you!. The Bucs announced plans for the upcoming "Bucs Beach Bash" taking place over the Sept. 10-11 weekend at TradeWinds Island Resorts. This two-day event kicks off with a cornhole tournament along with a day full of college football Saturday afternoon.
Tampa renter says landlord initially denied her government rental assistance, but is this legal?
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman paying rent at a Tampa apartment said her landlord initially denied the rental assistance she was awarded. The City of Tampa launched a new program months ago using five million tax dollars to help people pay for rising rent costs. "In March, I found...
PSTA launches new regional transportation disadvantaged service
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced Tuesday it officially launched TD Tampa Bay. TD Tampa Bay is a regional transportation disadvantaged service in partnership with Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. Just like the popular TD-Tampa Bay service that was discontinued in June 2021 because of...
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
Mayor Ken Welch won't fill deputy mayor role after recent departure
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Following the resignations of two of St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's executive team members, he addressed accusations made of a "hostile" workplace, saying the "buck stops" with him. Moving forward, Welch says he will not have a deputy mayor for the remainder of his administration.
Family of Ethan Weiser pushes for pedestrian safety changes
CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Friday, August 26, Ethan Weiser didn't know he'd be walking to his Largo High School bus stop for the last time. The 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car while crossing Belleair road in Clearwater. In the weeks since his tragic death, family members...
Tampa Water Department temporarily switches to chlorine disinfection
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Water Department is switching the way it disinfects drinking water for the next month. From Sept. 12 through Oct. 3, 2022, the department will temporarily use chlorine instead of chloramine. Chloramine is a mixture of ammonia and chlorine. The routine switch is done in...
PSTA's new SunRunner service to start making trips in October
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone in Pinellas County looking for a new way to take a trip to the beach, look no further!. On Oct. 21, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will launch the SunRunner which will create a new way to get to the beach. The new transportation option will also allow beach-goers to ditch the hunt for parking and sandy mess in their cars.
All beagles adopted from Humane Society of Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared some good news this week as all of the rescued beagles they recently received were adopted into happy homes. Fifteen rescued beagles from the mass breeding facility in Virginia arrived at the humane society back on Aug. 25. Since then, many families, including the Treasure Island Fire Department, have welcomed the pups to new lives.
Ground stop at Tampa International Airport lifted after storms pass
TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa were grounded through 1:45 p.m. Departures had been delayed for an average of 15 minutes, as well. Travelers...
Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant
LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation. At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.
Concerns grow over stretch of Nebraska Avenue after Tampa hit-and-run
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Tampa are investigating to learn more about a hit-and-run crash that sent one man to the hospital. Authorities have not named a suspected car or driver involved. Police are asking anyone with information on this hit-and-run to call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130...
Jordan Belliveau was killed 4 years ago. What changes have been made to protect kids in the welfare system?
LARGO, Fla. — It was a case that rocked the Tampa Bay region. Four years ago, 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was found dead in a Largo park. The autopsy report showed a violent end for toddler who spent the majority of his life in Florida's child welfare system. Belliveau died...
