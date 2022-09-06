High School Football weekly schedule 9/6

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s week two of the 18 Sports Blitz and high school football is full throttle.

This week, plenty of area teams will look to kickoff their season with a big win, while others will compete to stay undefeated in the early part of the season. This week’s 18 Sports Blitz Game of The Week will be Newburgh making the trek to Corning Friday night. The Hawks are the two-time defending Section IV Class AA Champs, while Newburgh made a trip to the New York State Final Four as season ago.

A full weekend slate is listed below. Don’t miss The 18 Sports Blitz Friday night at 11 on WETM-TV.

High School Football Schedule – New York

Newburgh at Corning – 7 pm Friday

Binghamton at Horseheads – 7 pm Friday

Elmira at Ithaca – 7 pm Friday

Waverly at Owego – 7 pm Friday

Leroy at Haverling – 7 pm Friday

Vertus at Hornell – 7 pm Friday

Sus Valley at S-VE/Candor – 7 pm Friday

Tioga at Newark Valley – 1:30 pm Saturday

Schuyler Storm at Harpursville – 1:30 pm Saturday

Greene at Edison – 1:30 pm Saturday (8-Man)

High School Football Schedule – Pennsylvania

Athens at Wyalusing – 7 pm Friday

Wellsboro at Canton – 7 pm Friday

Troy at NP/Mansfield – 7 pm Friday

Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley – 7 pm Friday

Towanda at Northwest – 1:30 pm Saturday





