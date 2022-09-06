ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

High School Football weekly schedule 9/6

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soRw8_0hkZeyuV00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s week two of the 18 Sports Blitz and high school football is full throttle.

This week, plenty of area teams will look to kickoff their season with a big win, while others will compete to stay undefeated in the early part of the season. This week’s 18 Sports Blitz Game of The Week will be Newburgh making the trek to Corning Friday night. The Hawks are the two-time defending Section IV Class AA Champs, while Newburgh made a trip to the New York State Final Four as season ago.

A full weekend slate is listed below. Don’t miss The 18 Sports Blitz Friday night at 11 on WETM-TV.

High School Football Schedule – New York
Newburgh at Corning – 7 pm Friday
Binghamton at Horseheads – 7 pm Friday
Elmira at Ithaca – 7 pm Friday
Waverly at Owego – 7 pm Friday
Leroy at Haverling – 7 pm Friday
Vertus at Hornell – 7 pm Friday
Sus Valley at S-VE/Candor – 7 pm Friday
Tioga at Newark Valley – 1:30 pm Saturday
Schuyler Storm at Harpursville – 1:30 pm Saturday
Greene at Edison – 1:30 pm Saturday (8-Man)

High School Football Schedule – Pennsylvania
Athens at Wyalusing – 7 pm Friday
Wellsboro at Canton – 7 pm Friday
Troy at NP/Mansfield – 7 pm Friday
Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley – 7 pm Friday
Towanda at Northwest – 1:30 pm Saturday

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Haverling football set for big year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling Rams have plenty of football dreams this year. After a standout season in 2021, Haverling is back with a host of new talent set to make an impact. Last year, Haverling went (8-2) and eventually lost in the Section V Class C Championship. Gone is all-everything running back A.J. […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Fisher & Shazer grace Marist College schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top collegiate basketball players are ready for a new year. Both Elmira High School graduates Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer are set to compete hard for Marist College women’s basketball again this year. Fisher and Shazer, both junior starters for the Red Foxes, grace the cover of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly boys soccer defeats Elmira Notre Dame

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines picked up a win at home on Tuesday. The Waverly boys soccer team defeated Elmira Notre Dame 5-1 at home on Tuesday. The Wolverines jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal scored by Ethan Gorsline just 1:18 seconds into the game. The Crusaders would answer back […]
WAVERLY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corning, NY
Education
Newburgh, NY
Sports
City
Corning, NY
City
Waverly, NY
City
Owego, NY
Newburgh, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Newark Valley, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
Corning, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
City
Canton, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira High School athletic complex opening soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue. After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS BMX Championship hits Horseheads this weekend

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The top BMX event in New York is coming to Horseheads. The 2022 New York State BMX Championship event will hit the Holding Point complex this Friday and Saturday. Sunday is the planned rain date in the event one of the days is pushed back on the schedule due to the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College men’s hockey announces 2022-23 schedule, will play two games at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in a decade last season, Elmira College men’s hockey has revealed their 2022-23 schedule. (Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics) Elmira College announced Wednesday that they will open their regular season October 28th when they host Nazareth. The Soaring […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning football season-opening game change

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Weekly#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hawks#Hornell#Edison#Np Mansfield#Northwest#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy

Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1968 Elmira College Towers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to dust off the 18 Sports archives once again. On this special look back in 18 Sports Flashback, we travel back to 1968 to the Elmira College Towers. That year, the towers were opened to house students and athletes for the school. Since that time, countless Elmira College athletes […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Police hand out speeding tickets on first of of school

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police. Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations. The Elmira Heights Police Department […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning Museum of Glass brings back fall activities

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking for something to do this fall in the Twin Tiers? The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) has a lot to offer. Guests can now create and buy their own glass pumpkins and pendants, an annual tradition by CMoG every fall. The glass blowing takes place at the “Make Your Own […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy