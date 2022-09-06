ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First

At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
Yardbarker

Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
