Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steelers vs Bengals: What to expect when the Steelers are on offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the regular-season opener and everyone is anxious to see what the Steelers offense will look like without Ben Roethlisberger. Here are our predictions about what to expect when Pittsburgh has the football on Sunday. Coming out of the...
Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First
At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
NFL・
Yardbarker
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Previewing crucial Week 1 Steelers vs Bengals game
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
Predicting wins and losses for every Steelers game this season
We are now just days away from the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers season. Let’s go down through the Steelers schedule now that the roster is finalized and pick our wins and losses. Week 1-@ Bengals LOSS. Week 2-vs Patriots WIN. Week 11-vs Bengals LOSS.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.
Comments / 0