FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com
Voices from the Past performed in Woodstock
Theatre on the Road, a traveling company based in Rosendale, will collaborate with the Historical Society of Woodstock on an original play, Voices from the Past, that will allow guests to meet seven characters from Woodstock’s illustrious past. Performances will be held outdoors at the Historical Society’s Eames House at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock on Saturdays, September 10 and 17 at 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
hudsonvalleyone.com
The art and architecture of Art Walk Kingston
For artist Angela Rose Voulgarelis, the former warehouse on Kingston’s Railroad Avenue beckoned to her because she had grown up in and around brick buildings in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. She and architect Turi Illgen purchased the Midtown building in 2015 and set about establishing Ferrovia Studios, affordable studios for artists to rent. In transforming the long-neglected building, a key precept was: Let the light in, as they removed the brick that covered the windows. Today, Voulgarelis creates figurative works as an artist in a light-filled front studio and is a commercial landlord as the owner of a 15,000-square-foot. Ferrovia has 100 percent of the studios rented, she says. Her continuing objective is to “keep working artists working.”
Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park
A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Making Woodstock Home: Artist William H. Arlt” on display in Woodstock
The exhibition, “Making Woodstock Home: Artist William Arlt” will be on display from September 10 through October 30 at the Historical Society of Woodstock, located at 20 Comeau Drive. The exhibit features the life and work of an early-20th-century Woodstock artist whose descendants reside in the village to this day. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m. The Historical Society of Woodstock is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Music director at Saugerties United Methodist Church retires
After more than 30 years of service to the Saugerties United Methodist Church as music director, Matthew Jones is retiring. Jones’s musical calling started with the flute in the fourth grade in the Rondout Valley School District. He added piano and keyboard in the seventh grade. Originally pursuing a career in support for the theater at SUNY Purchase and at Ulster County Community College, Jones eventually focused on music. He performed several times on the pipe organ at concerts at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Applestock returns to Huguenot Street
Applestock is returning on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the Reformed Church on Huguenot Street in New Paltz. This fundraiser will feature music, pies and apple fritters, food, face-painting, vendors, a beer-and-wine tent and more. The preorder process for pies will be announced in a...
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month
Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews
It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties
I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
Altamont Fairgrounds to host apple and wine festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Capital Apple and Wine Festival will again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on Sept. 17-18.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Remembering 9/11 in New Paltz
A September 11 memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road. Gather to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and honor our fire, rescue...
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
Know Her? Woman Wanted In Connection To Incident In Beacon
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a woman in connection with an incident last week. The incident, took place in Dutchess County around 5:30 p.m. in Beacon on Friday, Sept. 2. The city of Beacon Police says the incident involved the woman putting bags...
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
