Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
KTBS
Jeff Landry appears to launch Louisiana governor bid at gator hunt attended by Trump Jr.
LAFAYETTE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be using his annual alligator hunt, his biggest annual political fundraising event, to launch a long-expected bid for governor, passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to...
Exonerated Louisiana man seeks compensation for wrongful imprisonment
The conviction of a Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades for rape was thrown out by DNA evidence in 2018, he is now seeking to be compensated for being wrongfully convicted.
cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
WAFB.com
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, September 9
Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
kvol1330.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
lsuagcenter.com
Wet August damages Louisiana soybean crop
For Louisiana’s soybean farmers, late August and early September is typically a time when the harvest is in full swing. And while nearly a quarter of the crop has been harvested, the results have been disappointing, as LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux tells us from northeast Louisiana.
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
wrkf.org
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
WAFB.com
Head of La. state board terminated after arrest on drug charges
Arrest records show Hunter Talley was previously charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping and indecent behavior with a juvenile. LSU graduates create event parking app to help drivers find spots on gameday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Parking around LSU’s campus can be a headache on game days but a new app...
KTBS
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot...
KTBS
Broadband projects in rural Louisiana advance as major telecom companies drop grant protests
Providing greater access to high-speed internet services in rural and lower-income urban areas has been a priority of federal and state officials to support education and economic development. (Canva image) Louisiana is in the early phase of a grant program to expand broadband internet services to rural communities in the...
