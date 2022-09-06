ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
WAFB.com

RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, September 9

Gov. doubles down on support for DCFS leadership amid ongoing scrutiny. Gov. John Bel Edwards is doubling down on his support for DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Waters. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:00...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
kvol1330.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
lsuagcenter.com

Wet August damages Louisiana soybean crop

For Louisiana’s soybean farmers, late August and early September is typically a time when the harvest is in full swing. And while nearly a quarter of the crop has been harvested, the results have been disappointing, as LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux tells us from northeast Louisiana.
MyArkLaMiss

Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
wrkf.org

Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
WAFB.com

Head of La. state board terminated after arrest on drug charges

Arrest records show Hunter Talley was previously charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping and indecent behavior with a juvenile. LSU graduates create event parking app to help drivers find spots on gameday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Parking around LSU’s campus can be a headache on game days but a new app...
LOUISIANA STATE

