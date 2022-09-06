Can Barbarian be the conquering hero of the post-Labor Day box office? The 20th Century Studios and New Regency horror film is opening in 2,340 theaters at the domestic box office this weekend, and should place No. 1 with at least $5 million to $6 million after grossing $850,000 million in Thursday previews beginning at 7 p.m.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Begins Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Proceedings in U.S.Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Beats 'Spider-Man' to Win Slow Labor Day With $7.9M as Tickets Slashed to $3Summer Box Office Soared, But Now What? There’s plenty of upside for Barbarian, which is...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO