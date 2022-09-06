Read full article on original website
Martin Garza
1d ago
that was no accidental overdose he was a drug addict that overdosed big difference trying make him look like another fallen hero. I do feel sorry for his family an their loss that part sucks
Reply(2)
8
Du-Reez
2d ago
Absolutely NOTHING Racist here.. No disrespect WHAT so EVER!! Hmmm.. INTERESTING! (R.I.P. to the Guy that O.D.'d though, & my condolences go out to His Family)
Reply
4
Linda Corey
2d ago
you never know who's on drugs when you have a face-to-face encounter with them. he could have been at an accident and gave the patient a wrong drug misdiagnosed lawsuit
Reply
4
Related
AZFamily
Department of Child Safety says neglect led to child drowning in Phoenix
The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Starting Sunday, a new officer would start with a $66,768 salary. That also includes a 5% increase in salary each year after. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs...
AZFamily
DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
AZFamily
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer who suffered 4 heart attacks, stroke needs community’s help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a call for the community to help a longtime Phoenix Police officer. Officer Jen Smith has worked on the city’s fugitive apprehension team, helping to round up the most violent criminals. She had an embolism last fall and then four consecutive heart attacks and a stroke. Thanks to the incredible response from first responders and her medical team, she survived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts
Tami Chmielweski, of Gilbert, Ariz., remains in serious condition in a burn unit of a Minnesota hospital A single mom of four will receive skin grafts Thursday after suffering third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body from a bonfire while on vacation, her family said. Tami Chmielweski has experienced hands guiding her care: a specialist who underwent the same procedure himself. "Her doctor on the case this week is able to relate firsthand to skin grafting," Chmielweski's daughter, Brooklyn Hardwick, wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations...
FireRescue1
Autopsy reveals Ariz. firefighter died of overdose while asleep at station
SUN CITY, Ariz. — A medical exam found that the death of a Sun City Fire and Medical Department firefighter on-duty in his sleep at Station 131 on June 12 was an accidental drug overdose from acute polydrug toxicity. Shane Godbehere, 36, was a 15-year veteran of the department,...
AZFamily
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested for fatal Valley crash
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old woman was arrested this week on suspicion of causing a fatal collision that killed a pedestrian on June 11 in Tolleson. Octavia Coleman is facing charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a traffic incident after police took her into custody on Tuesday.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
hot96.com
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
AZFamily
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 business owners and politicians packed the Republic National Distributing Company to see...
AZFamily
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande
Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Court documents show David Alcorn’s involvement as knowingly selling fraudulent investments and licenses to investors — most nearing retirement age. Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost amid triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at 1:25 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 29