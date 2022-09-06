ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

NRVNews

Roberts, Dorothy Nunn Roop

Dorothy Roop Roberts of Pulaski, passed away on September 6th. She was born August 22, 1927 in the Beckley WV area. She just celebrated her 95th birthday. She was born to the Rev. Ellis and Madelene Nunn. She grew up in a large family that settled in Draper, Virginia. She...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Williams, Sr., Richard F.

Richard F. Williams, Sr. of Shawsville, Virginia was born April 29, 1949 and passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Marion Williams and brothers Charles Williams and Edward Williams. He is survived by his wife Lois Williams, his son Richard F....
SHAWSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council

Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
NRVNews

9/21: ABWA September Luncheon

Join us for our monthly American Business Women’s Association luncheon featuring guest speaker, Cassidy Jones, the Business Development Manager and Lead Designer for Slate Creek Builders in Blacksburg, VA. She will share with us how she is using the Enneagram as a tool for building compassion for self and for others, in order to create healthier households, workplaces and communities, and will help us to understand the value of the Enneagram, especially for personal and interpersonal growth.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Blevins, Claire Evelyn

Claire Evelyn Blevins, child of God and forever loved, died unexpectedly and tragically on August 6, 2022. She suffered a fatal brain injury after a fall within her rented apartment in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Claire was the youngest of 3 children born in quick succession and was welcomed into the...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Wilburn, Deborah Lynn

Deborah Lynn Wilburn, 56 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born on May 14, 1966, and was a daughter of the late Edward Lee Wilburn, Jr. and Betty Lou Steele Wilburn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Troy Wilburn and Dwayne Wilburn.
NARROWS, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Kosztarab, Michael

Dr. Michael Kosztarab, 95, Professor Emeritus of Entomology, died on September 6, 2022 in Blacksburg, VA. Dr. Kosztarab was born in 1927 in Bucharest, Romania, grew up in the Transylvanian portion of what was then Hungary, and later resided in Budapest. In 1944 at the age of 17 he helped...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hale, Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne “Smiley” Hale, 73 of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cebert and Algie Hale; and his son, Daniel Hale; sisters, Ann Goad Slaughter and Ollie Trail; and brother, Ralph Hale. He worked...
FLOYD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Slusher, Robert Leon

Robert Leon Slusher 74 of Floyd passed away Monday August 29th 2022. He was born on August 18th 1948 to Lula and Therman “Jack” Slusher. He was also preceded in death by his long time partner Joyce Gearhart. He is survived by two daughters. Amy Slusher (Martin), Crystal...
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO

The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...

