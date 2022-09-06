ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
RICHMOND, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke County intersection now open after tractor-trailer overturns

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The intersection of Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road is now back open, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says the scene of this incident has been cleared. Authorities say the 6,000-gallon diesel tanker truck has...
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

