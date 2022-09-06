Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions
(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
WSLS
Roanoke County intersection now open after tractor-trailer overturns
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The intersection of Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road is now back open, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says the scene of this incident has been cleared. Authorities say the 6,000-gallon diesel tanker truck has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
wallstreetwindow.com
One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
One of the nicest homes in the Chatmoss Country Club neighborhood just listed for sale last week. It is located right outside of Martinsville, Virginia and is over 4,800 square feet in size on a 2 acre lot. It is a unique Spanish style home. In this video we take a look at the home.
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
WDBJ7.com
Touching touchdown: Remarkable student scores first William Fleming home TD of season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Making the big play on the high school football field is the dream of so many, including one remarkable student at William Fleming High School. “Tyree loves football and now he is going to have an opportunity to get in the endzone,” says Fleming head football coach Jamar Lovelace.
