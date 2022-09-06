Read full article on original website
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
Rand Paul blasts Fauci after judge demands 'misinformation' emails: 'America should be appalled'
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a federal judge ordered the release of his emails sent to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and censorship. Paul claimed Fauci's "modus operandi" is to "cover up" his own activities while declaring his recommendations and edicts the only...
Hillary Clinton blasted for 'astonishingly false' Twitter thread claiming she had 'zero' classified emails
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced backlash on Tuesday for claiming investigations proved she had "zero" classified emails on her private server. The former first lady took to Twitter in a lengthy thread to call out comparisons that have been made between her past email scandal and the ongoing FBI investigation into former President Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents.
MSNBC guest says Queen Elizabeth would have a lot more 'legitimacy' if she ‘vocally’ led on racial justice
On MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Thursday, guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the late Queen Elizabeth II would have more "legitimacy and credibility" if she had been more "visible against racial injustice and inequality in Britain." The Queen died Thursday at 96 years old. Several progressive media figures immediately slammed her because of...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Bill Maher predicts British reverence toward Royal Family 'died with her'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher predicted that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will mark the end of the British people's total "reverence" towards the Royal Family. "I made lots of jokes about the queen. I noticed whenever it was a British person, like, even the ones who seem iconoclast, Sharon Osbourne was here, Piers Morgan, Andrew Sullivan, the British people- it's not funny," Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday night. It's like, 'Oh, no, don't call it the old bag.' Whatever it is, ‘No.’"
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Robert Telles arrest: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC avoid mentioning suspect in journalist's murder is a Democrat
The arrest of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas for allegedly murdering a journalist shocked the nation, but news networks went out of their way to bury his party affiliation. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal...
The special master ruling means Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation is suspended, for now
The odds are that the Justice Department will file an appeal in the Eleventh Circuit to challenge Florida federal district Judge Aileen Cannon’s order granting former President Donald Trump’s petition for a special master. A special master is a court-appointed arbiter – generally, a neutral lawyer acceptable to...
71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
Karine Jean-Pierre hit with news of Queen's death live during briefing: 'That's been confirmed?'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death live during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre said the hearts of President Joe Biden and all Americans are with the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. The news broke in the White House briefing room as Jean-Pierre was answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
King Charles III sets Twitter abuzz by mentioning Meghan Markle during first address after death of Queen
King Charles III sent social media into a frenzy on Friday when he mentioned Meghan Markle during his address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The new king spoke about his mother’s legacy before touting members of the royal family, including his...
Bill Maher torn on Biden's anti-MAGA speech: I like that he gave it, 'but the way he did it? Not good'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher was torn about President Biden's anti-MAGA speech that has dominated the political conversation for the past week. "I gotta say — Joe Biden is an old dog that can learn a new trick," Maher began on Friday. "He came into office — ‘I’m going to reconcile with Republicans, the old Republican Party' — he finally got it through his head. No they're not — you cannot negotiate with election-deniers."
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Greg Gutfeld: Biden's really good at playing middle of the road, and the media happily promotes the ruse
Greg Gutfeld and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss how President Biden is continuing his verbal attacks on "MAGA Republicans" and how this is another example of his "pretend moderation." GREG GUTFELD: So the reason why that poll is showing this, it's showing that fear is effective. Right? And that's what...
