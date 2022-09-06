ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
Fox News

Hillary Clinton blasted for 'astonishingly false' Twitter thread claiming she had 'zero' classified emails

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced backlash on Tuesday for claiming investigations proved she had "zero" classified emails on her private server. The former first lady took to Twitter in a lengthy thread to call out comparisons that have been made between her past email scandal and the ongoing FBI investigation into former President Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents.
Fox News

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Bill Maher predicts British reverence toward Royal Family 'died with her'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher predicted that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will mark the end of the British people's total "reverence" towards the Royal Family. "I made lots of jokes about the queen. I noticed whenever it was a British person, like, even the ones who seem iconoclast, Sharon Osbourne was here, Piers Morgan, Andrew Sullivan, the British people- it's not funny," Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday night. It's like, 'Oh, no, don't call it the old bag.' Whatever it is, ‘No.’"
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre hit with news of Queen's death live during briefing: 'That's been confirmed?'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death live during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre said the hearts of President Joe Biden and all Americans are with the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. The news broke in the White House briefing room as Jean-Pierre was answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
Fox News

Bill Maher torn on Biden's anti-MAGA speech: I like that he gave it, 'but the way he did it? Not good'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher was torn about President Biden's anti-MAGA speech that has dominated the political conversation for the past week. "I gotta say — Joe Biden is an old dog that can learn a new trick," Maher began on Friday. "He came into office — ‘I’m going to reconcile with Republicans, the old Republican Party' — he finally got it through his head. No they're not — you cannot negotiate with election-deniers."
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official

I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Fox News

