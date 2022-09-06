Florida woman wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman won big after claiming a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Tuesday.
The Lottery said Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola bought her winning ticket from a Publix.
The $20 ticket ended up landing her a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.
Pappas ended up taking her prize as a lump-sum payment of $795,000.
According to the Lottery, the Gold Rush Limited game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million with a 1 in 2.65 chance of winning.
