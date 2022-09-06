Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/6/22–9/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges
A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/31/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Kevin Christopherson for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Investigators work to find cause of Evansville fire
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, a large fire was reported in Evansville. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of fire in an attached garage starting to extend to nearby trees and structures. Multiple hoses were put into service to get the fire under control.
oilcity.news
Natrona Suicide Prevention Task Force inviting community to ‘Breaking the Silence Walk’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is inviting the community to the annual “Breaking the Silence Walk” that will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The “Breaking the Silence Walk” is a way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Coroner identifies man killed in exchange of fire with Casper police
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified 38-year-old Casper resident Corey David Garriott as the man shot dead by police early Friday morning, Sept. 2. In a release, the Casper Police Department said officers were patrolling the area around Lake McKenzie Park, located near 1489...
oilcity.news
Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) After filling vacant seats, Casper City Council to vote on wind energy project agreement and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council is expected to conduct candidate interviews and appoint two new members to fill seats vacated by former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August due to moving to new residences outside of the wards they represented.
oilcity.news
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
oilcity.news
Arson suspected after fire destroys Evansville home Monday evening
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that destroyed a home in Evansville on Monday night is being investigated as possible arson, Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson told Oil City News at the scene. One man is in police custody. Emergency crews responded around 6:49 p.m. to the 400 block of...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Laughs, smiles and tears in abundance during first day of school in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cottonwood Elementary School playground was buzzing with noise and activity on Tuesday morning as students and families gathered for the first day of the new school year. Natrona County schools started the 2022–23 season the day after Labor Day as one of the last counties...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
Comments / 0