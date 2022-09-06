Read full article on original website
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
The FBI has returned a 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic that may have been lost for almost a century
Hidden for decades, a mosaic that is a "key part of Rome's history" was located and returned to the Italian government, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said in a news release on Friday.
Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
Queen's personal chef shares a hilarious story from their first meeting: 'The most amazing lady'
'I've seen the happy times, you know.'
U.K.・
Over the Hill: Mounds located on a Louisiana college campus that were built 11,000 years ago are oldest man-made structures in North America and were created 6,000 years earlier than ancient Egyptian pyramids
A pair of grass covered mounds located on a Louisiana college campus have been deemed the oldest-known structures in North America after carbon data revealed construction on Mound B started 11,000 years ago and Mound A around 7,500 years ago - making them about 6,000 years older than the ancient Egyptian pyramids.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents' actions a "desecration of the United States Capitol building."
The Wild Hunt is an independent news agency, focused only on the Pagan, Heathen, Witchcraft and polytheist community. It is our mission to serve our global readership daily with news and commentary, originating from within Pagan, Heathen, and polytheist communities, or of interest to those communities, or affecting them.https://www.wildhunt.org
