Travel

WDW News Today

Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)

Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey's Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
WDW News Today

‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)

'Elevated' Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)
WDW News Today

REVIEW: DOLE Whip Oogie Boogie Nachos at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs

Well, well, well, what have we here? None other than a new offering at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs, the DOLE Whip Oogie Boogie Nachos!. Pistachio Soft-Serve, Strawberry Boba Pearls, Chocolate Curls, Gummy Worms, Orange Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, and Waffle Chips. This was surprisingly tasty! We’re not usually...
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, 'Pinocchio' Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com

Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?

Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
WDW News Today

Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)

Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana's Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)
WDW News Today

Celebrating Disney+ Day 2022 at Walt Disney World

Disney+ Day has arrived, and the celebration is happening all over Walt Disney World with special décor, photo ops, and more. Let’s take a look at how the theme parks are getting in on the fun!. Magic Kingdom. Entering the park, Cast Members held up signs along Main...
TheStreet

Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It

Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
WDW News Today

Monstro Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The Monstro tiki mug is swimming its way east to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Monstro tiki mug debuted at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel last month. News of its eventual arrival came from @EnchantedTikiBar on Instagram, though they didn’t disclose any information about just when Walt Disney World guests can come face-to-face with the imposing whale from “Pinocchio.”
Digital Trends

Disney Dreamlight Valley needs a touch of magic to make it shine

Nothing prepares me for my second Disney World trip of the year this week more than playing Disney Dreamlight Valley. Just like the Orlando-based theme park (and other Disney Parks around the world, for that matter), the new Animal Crossing-inspired Disney game lets players live alongside their favorite Disney characters, playing with them and working to make their lives better than ever before.
Elite Daily

Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters

Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL

