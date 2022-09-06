Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Jack-Jack Shortbread Cookie Returns to Disney California Adventure with a New Look
The Jack-Jack shortbread cookie has returned to Disney California Adventure for another Halloween season, this time with a new design. This is available at the Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums cart, of course, in Pixar Pier. Jack-Jack Shortbread Cookie – $6 This shortbread cookie doesn’t seem too terribly different than...
WDW News Today
Free Buttons, Ear Hats, and Balloons Distributed to Guests at the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day has arrived, and to celebrate, free buttons and ear hats are being distributed to guests visiting the Disneyland Resort!. Both the ears and the button show off the Disney+ logo in its dark blue and white color scheme. The button specifically notes the date of Disney+ Day, September...
WDW News Today
‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: DOLE Whip Oogie Boogie Nachos at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs
Well, well, well, what have we here? None other than a new offering at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs, the DOLE Whip Oogie Boogie Nachos!. Pistachio Soft-Serve, Strawberry Boba Pearls, Chocolate Curls, Gummy Worms, Orange Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, and Waffle Chips. This was surprisingly tasty! We’re not usually...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
I spent a day at Universal and Disneyland and found the latter isn't great for a short trip
I've been visiting theme parks my whole life, so I compared the popular California ones based on things like dining, entertainment, and attractions
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
WDW News Today
Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 8, 2022.
EW.com
Moana comes to life in first-look photos from Disney World's new water attraction
The tides of Disney creativity are bringing the world of Moana to life at Disney World's Epcot theme park. The House of Mouse just unveiled a new, intimate preview of what guests can expect when the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction debuts in the near future. Disney...
WDW News Today
Celebrating Disney+ Day 2022 at Walt Disney World
Disney+ Day has arrived, and the celebration is happening all over Walt Disney World with special décor, photo ops, and more. Let’s take a look at how the theme parks are getting in on the fun!. Magic Kingdom. Entering the park, Cast Members held up signs along Main...
Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It
Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
WDW News Today
Monstro Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Monstro tiki mug is swimming its way east to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Monstro tiki mug debuted at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel last month. News of its eventual arrival came from @EnchantedTikiBar on Instagram, though they didn’t disclose any information about just when Walt Disney World guests can come face-to-face with the imposing whale from “Pinocchio.”
Digital Trends
Disney Dreamlight Valley needs a touch of magic to make it shine
Nothing prepares me for my second Disney World trip of the year this week more than playing Disney Dreamlight Valley. Just like the Orlando-based theme park (and other Disney Parks around the world, for that matter), the new Animal Crossing-inspired Disney game lets players live alongside their favorite Disney characters, playing with them and working to make their lives better than ever before.
Elite Daily
Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters
Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
