ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

OSHP records fewer fatal accidents over the holiday weekend

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBUj0_0hkZdLtJ00

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Labor Day is a heavily enforced weekend on the roadways and Ohio Station Highway Patrol has the final numbers for the period.

Statewide, Ohio saw a 75% drop in the number of fatal accidents over the Labor Day holiday weekend compared to last year.

In general, factors that contribute to deadly crashes include speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving distracted.

OSHP fewer people were seen on the roads committing those offenses this Labor Day weekend, and consequently, fewer people died.

We consider it a win because from last year, we had 17 fatalities for the reporting period, and this year we had four. They’re definitely tragic, each of them to their own, but along with our enforcement being out there, being visible, we believe that lowered the fatalities this year.

Sgt. Tim Cunningham, Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post

In Belmont County, OSHP reported nine total crashes, only one involving injury.

Three drivers were arrested for OVI, operating a vehicle while impaired.

OSHP warns drivers they won’t drop their guard just because the summer holidays are over.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

One dead in New Philadelphia crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Belmont County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

OSP identifies man killed in early crash on Tippecanoe Road

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash where one person was killed Wednesday morning. The man killed in the crash has been identified as Daniel Harvischak, age 65, of Youngstown. The crash occurred this morning at 6:35 am on Tippecanoe Road, just...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Labor Day Weekend#Ovi#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs

Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WHEELING, WV
WFMJ.com

Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road

Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
TIPPECANOE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stolen vehicle catches fire after chase, crash

PARKERSBURG — A stolen vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning after a high speed police chase of over 100 miles per hour, resulting in the arrest of a Zanesville woman. Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 29, 1125 Lafette St., Zanesville, was traveling 84 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone southbound on Interstate 77 near mile marker 178 when officers attempted to pull her over, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Wood County Magistrate Court.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Files Released for Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) investigative file regarding a January 1 fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Canton.  BCI was requested by the Canton Police Department to investigate the shooting that occurred shortly after midnight. BCI’s role was to conduct an independent, third party […]
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Stats from holiday weekend bring pleasant surprise so far

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – As the final summer holiday weekend rolls to a close, officials at the Belmont County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are cautiously optimistic. So far there have been no fatal accidents in their coverage area. They say the highest volume of traffic was on Friday. After that, the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy