OSHP records fewer fatal accidents over the holiday weekend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Labor Day is a heavily enforced weekend on the roadways and Ohio Station Highway Patrol has the final numbers for the period.

Statewide, Ohio saw a 75% drop in the number of fatal accidents over the Labor Day holiday weekend compared to last year.

In general, factors that contribute to deadly crashes include speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving distracted.

OSHP fewer people were seen on the roads committing those offenses this Labor Day weekend, and consequently, fewer people died.

We consider it a win because from last year, we had 17 fatalities for the reporting period, and this year we had four. They’re definitely tragic, each of them to their own, but along with our enforcement being out there, being visible, we believe that lowered the fatalities this year. Sgt. Tim Cunningham, Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post

In Belmont County, OSHP reported nine total crashes, only one involving injury.

Three drivers were arrested for OVI, operating a vehicle while impaired.

OSHP warns drivers they won’t drop their guard just because the summer holidays are over.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.