Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Barefoot Landing to host 6th annual SeptemberFest!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY partnering with American Legion to host blood drive Friday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to a blood drive at WWAY in Leland happening tomorrow. We’re partnering with Post 68 of the American Legion to host the drive for the American Red Cross. Those who donated blood will receive a coupon for a free haircut from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus Weekend: Honey Festival and Public Safety Day this Saturday
Stressing the importance of bees to agricultural communities, A.C. Cutler, the founder of the N.C. Honey Festival, observed that, “All of our festivals are agriculture-based,” but, “we don’t do any of that without bees.”. So Cutler encourages you to take the opportunity to educate yourself about...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
foxwilmington.com
Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Lodge #319 offers new trade scholarship
WILMINGTON (WWAY) – Wilmington Lodge #319 is offering a new scholarship intended for students attending, or going to attend community college, vocational training, or any trade school. The program is not limited to rising seniors that are still in high school. Those older students that have been working, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning. They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Buddy Walk raising money for Down Syndrome next month
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A special fundraiser is being held in October to raise money for people with Down Syndrome. Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is kicking off a celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month by hosting the Cape Fear Buddy Walk at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday, October 8th.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Get Fit with 6: paws4people brings Tony, discusses mission
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paws4people brought Tony, a 4.5-month-old puppy in training, into the studio to discuss the nonprofit’s mission. WECT’s Get Fit with 6 race, scheduled to occur on Sept. 10, will benefit paws4people. A local organization, paws4people serves throughout the country by providing assistance dogs to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer. Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman biking 200 miles around Oak Island to raise money for childhood cancer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Oak Island is doing her part to raise money for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cindy Ramsey has currently biked 53 miles of her 200 mile goal, traveling the roads around Oak Island. She says the challenge of riding 200 miles is...
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
Comments / 0