WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO