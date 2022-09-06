Winnebago County adds funding for entrepreneur resource

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local resource for entrepreneurs got a financial boost from Winnebago County.

Funding from the county will help the “Small Business Entrepreneurial Center” at Eigerlab’s downtown location inside the 304 Main Street building. The grant came from American Rescue Plan Funds.

It will allow for those with business ideas to get help in creating early designs. Those designs will help entrepreneurs determine costs moving forward.

“This is what I think we’re trying to do in Winnebago County,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli. “We want to be open for business and make sure people have that opportunity to open businesses in manufacturing and technology, to be able to create that space and that area for them.”

The funding is expected to help about 15 entrepreneurs.

