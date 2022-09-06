Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
14news.com
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
14news.com
Perry Township to fly flag on USI overpass in remembrance of 9/11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks. That anniversary is on Sunday. If you are out by USI, you’ll see Perry Township honoring those who lost their lives that day. The huge flag will be flying on the overpass over the Lloyd...
hancockclarion.com
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
wevv.com
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
14news.com
LST 325 leaving Sunday for annual cruise
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might see LST 325 on the move in a couple of days. The historic warship will be setting off on its annual three and a half week cruise on Sunday. They’ll be sailing away starting around 9 Sunday. It’ll pass through Newburgh later that morning.
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
14news.com
Harbor House Christian Center renovating after deadly mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Harbor House in Henderson. The men’s homeless shelter has been closed to the public since that night. The residents are still staying at the Salvation Army. In the meantime, volunteers at the shelter are...
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall & Winter Clothing Available for Low Income Families in Owensboro, Kentucky
Shouldn't everyone look and feel their best? Doesn't everyone deserve warm clothes to get through winter? Shepherds Hand Clothing Ministry will provide clothing for people of all ages and in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and styles. Here's everything you need to know before you go. While working at...
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
14news.com
Police: Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after an Evansville church was vandalized. Officers were called to Christian Tabernacle Church for a criminal mischief report Thursday night. The pastor told officers that 17 windows were broken at the church. Authorities say it looked like rocks and wooden boards were used...
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday
There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
wkdzradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
14news.com
Evansville school giving away free gun locks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks. This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound. A gun lock is a simple device that...
Comments / 0