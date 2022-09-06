A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO