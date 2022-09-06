ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Locked Vault stalls Barnstable Primary Election

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
Barnstable - The polls are staying open four hours later in Barnstable after the town clerk reported they could not get the ballots out of the locked vault. The town had to send photocopies of the ballots out to the polling locations so people could vote.

Town clerk Ann Quirk says the vault that has a combination lock malfunctioned.

“I don’t know what happened to the door overnight but it broke,” Quirk told Boston 25.

No ballots meant no voting at Barnstable’s 10 polling locations.

“We were open for business but we didn’t have ballots,” said Quirk.

A Boston locksmith was called in while the clerk sent photocopied ballots out to the locations. Voters were able to start voting by 11 am – four hours after the polls were supposed to open.

“When you walk in it’s kinda confusing, they tell you to go here, go there,” said a voter.

“It goes into a little box and they said they are going to count them tonight,” said another voter.

Barnstable has more than 35-thousand voters but only expected about 24 hundred people to vote in the primary. The clerk says all of the photocopied ballots will have to be counted by hand. “I am elected and I can’t even imagine for those people running how they must feel. I wish it didn’t happen but it happened,” said Quirk.

The clerk says the only thing that could have made this situation worse –is this happening during a presidential election. “Don’t even go there,” joked Quirk.

Barnstable’s clerk told us it was working fine on Saturday when they prepared the ballots and and it is regularly serviced. We also learned marriage records are also stored in the vault.

Vault issue delays opening of polls in Cape Cod town

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Voters in Barnstable are advised that the opening of the polls has been delayed on Tuesday, due to mechanical issues with the town clerk’s vault. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk’s vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened. As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places.
Election results: Straus and Swift to face off in fall

Winners have been called for the 2022 Massachusetts primary elections, and voters will have the choice between Democratic incumbent Rep. William Straus and Republican Jeffrey Swift for 10th Bristol Representative in the fall. On the Democratic ballot, Straus won the nomination for 10th Bristol Representative with 4,427 votes, beating out...
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
Boston students return to school

BOSTON — It was back to school in Boston, Thursday. For some students, getting to school was a a little rocky out of the gate. Liza Heapes says the Charlestown to Boston Latin School bus in Roxbury was a no show for a her 7th grade daughter. “We waited until about 7 and then her friends father took her and some of the other girls to school,” said Heapes.
How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?

A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stop along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: First Plymouth District Democrat race (Arthur Desloges vs. Stephen Michael Palmer)

The Democratic primary election for the Massachusetts House of Representatives’ first Plymouth District takes place on Sept. 6. Stephen Michael Palmer and Arthur Desloges, both of Plymouth, are the two candidates running for the Democratic primary election. The state representative of the first Plymouth District oversees a population of 45,312, according to Ballotpedia.
Investigative Reporter Kathy Curran to Join NBC Boston

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Kathy Curran has been hired by NBC owned Boston station WBTS as chief investigative strategist. Curran left Boston ABC affiliate WCVB in...
