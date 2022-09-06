Read full article on original website
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
foxbangor.com
VA Maine Healthcare seeks landlords to shelter veterans
STATEWIDE — VA Maine Healthcare is looking for landlords to shelter its homeless veterans. According to VA Maine Homeless Programs Coordinator Amy Morin, there are currently 139 homeless veterans across the state of Maine due to a variety of factors, including increases in rent, lack of housing, and inflation.
15 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s in Scarborough, Maine
For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Thursday, September 8, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Turnto10.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
foxbangor.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday
STATEWIDE– The annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which offers the general public the rare opportunity to climb lighthouses around the state, is taking place this weekend. Sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the day typically attracts between 15 thousand and 18 thousand visitors each year. This year, Maine...
wabi.tv
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
mainepublic.org
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine
New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
foxbangor.com
Governor Mills slams D.C. District Court decision on lobster industry lawsuit
STATEWIDE — Governor Janet Mills is speaking out on a federal court decision that dealt a setback to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s fight against new regulations levied on the industry, and the science behind them that stakeholders say is flawed. The U.S. District Court for the District...
mainepublic.org
A program that helps Maine students attend college will end due to a lack of federal funding
A college aspirations program aimed at rural, low-income Maine students is coming to an end this fall, as the U.S. Department of Education has stopped funding it. Over the past few decades, the GEAR UP Maine program has served thousands of students across rural Maine on college visits, preparation, financial aid, and coaching programs to keep them in school.
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran
Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.
WPFO
Student hit by truck at Bates College
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
foxbangor.com
Riding the railcycle in Thorndike
THORNDIKE–From Maine’s breathtaking coastlines to our majestic mountains, there is no shortage of beauty in our state. You can gain an even better appreciation of the Maine outdoors aboard one of the many railcycle adventures in Thorndike. “I work by myself mostly,” said Dan Capwell. “I’m a wood...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
wabi.tv
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
