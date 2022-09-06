ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
VA Maine Healthcare seeks landlords to shelter veterans

STATEWIDE — VA Maine Healthcare is looking for landlords to shelter its homeless veterans. According to VA Maine Homeless Programs Coordinator Amy Morin, there are currently 139 homeless veterans across the state of Maine due to a variety of factors, including increases in rent, lack of housing, and inflation.
MAINE STATE
15 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s in Scarborough, Maine

For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid

PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
MAINE STATE
Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday

STATEWIDE– The annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which offers the general public the rare opportunity to climb lighthouses around the state, is taking place this weekend. Sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the day typically attracts between 15 thousand and 18 thousand visitors each year. This year, Maine...
MAINE STATE
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
BANGOR, ME
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine

New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
MAINE STATE
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran

Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.
AUGUSTA, ME
Student hit by truck at Bates College

LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
LEWISTON, ME
Riding the railcycle in Thorndike

THORNDIKE–From Maine’s breathtaking coastlines to our majestic mountains, there is no shortage of beauty in our state. You can gain an even better appreciation of the Maine outdoors aboard one of the many railcycle adventures in Thorndike. “I work by myself mostly,” said Dan Capwell. “I’m a wood...
THORNDIKE, ME
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME

