everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock police provide more details, overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police released additional information Thursday afternoon about an overnight shooting incident with injuries. According to the Lubbock Police Department, 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three other individuals, were trying to leave the 4600 block of 36th Street due to an altercation with a suspect. Around 1:09...
61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock
A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
fox34.com
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
everythinglubbock.com
One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
fox34.com
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
everythinglubbock.com
Shots fired reported at multiple homes, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports. One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house
Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
Family of grandmother killed in Lubbock drive-by shooting still searching for justice
LUBBOCK, Texas — 10 days after 69-year-old Margie Johnson was killed in a drive-by shooting on East Colgate, her family said they’re still searching for answers. Law enforcement has not made any arrests in the case, but they are hoping someone in the community knows who killed her. “She was the sweetest person. She loved […]
KCBD
3 teens arrested, officer struck by stolen vehicle released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three teenagers have been arrested and a Lubbock Police Officer has been identified after a Monday morning situation left the officer injured after being hit by a stolen vehicle. During the situation, the officer fired his weapon. Lubbock Police were called to Clapp Park, around 46th...
Shots fired at homes in Lubbock recently, police reports revealed
LUBBOCK, Texas – Police reports revealed two cases in the last week when someone fired a gun at a home in Lubbock. A suspect shot at a house in the 5200 block of 39th Street on September 2, according to a report Lubbock Police Department. The victim said he noticed there was also a hole […]
Teen intentionally struck LPD officer, in pursuit and shooting situation
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Tuesday that an officer was intentionally struck by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit late Monday morning. LPD said police were called to Clapp Park for a suspicious vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot. The vehicle drove away while an officer was attempting a stop on […]
fox34.com
1 injured after hit-and-run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to an incident in the 7900 block of 4th street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. PD confirms that one person was injured. The incident is being classified as a hit-and-run. The only description available of the vehicle is that it is white in color.
fox34.com
Maegan Hembree’s family fighting for answers nearly 10 years after her disappearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week marks a harrowing birthday for one Lubbock-area family - Maegan Hembree would have turned 40 years old. The Smyer native has been missing since February 2013 - nearly a decade. Her father, Jerry, says her family will never stop looking for her, but it needs more support from the agency investigating the case.
‘He hit me’ 3 teens charged after LPD’s longest serving officer hit with stolen vehicle
Larry Barnhill, one of the Lubbock Police Department's longest-serving officers, was injured after three teenagers struck him with a stolen vehicle.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in North Lubbock County on Thursday. The crash happened at East Drew Street and North Fir at around 7 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox34.com
‘It’s our job to go and help’: Witnesses rush to check on injured police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Witnesses say they were just doing their job as a part of the community, as they rushed to help Lubbock police officer Larry Barnhill, moments after he was hit by a stolen vehicle in a Clapp Park parking lot. Three teenagers have been arrested after the Monday morning situation, during which Barnhill fired his weapon.
25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
KCBD
KCBD Investigates County Canine Crisis: County residents furious over dumped dogs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County residents who live in rural areas are fed up with animals being dumped near their property. Terry Stokes lives in south Lubbock County and said she finds about a dozen dogs a year near her home that do not have a collar or a microchip.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
