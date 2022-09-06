Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Bella Johnson has a record-setting day at Bill Roberts as she and Capital's Joe McGreevey win Helena Invite titles
The conditions on the second day of the Helena Golf Invite were much different than the first. It was colder and windier at Bill Roberts Golf Course. Only it didn't seem to matter to either Bella Johnson of Billings West or Joe McGreevey of Helena Capital, the two individual champions.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: Billings West boys soccer team eyeing State AA spoils
BILLINGS — The Billings West boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in last year’s semifinals, falling on the road at Missoula Hellgate 1-0. The 345-mile trek home, plus an entire offseason to stew on the loss, have provided the Golden Bears plenty of motivation. “It was a...
montanasports.com
Rivals Missoula PaddleHeads, Billings Mustangs to clash in Pioneer League postseason
BILLINGS — The Pioneer League baseball postseason is set, and rivals Missoula and Billings will clash in a best-of-three series beginning Monday in Billings. With a 67-24 overall record entering Wednesday, Missoula won both halves in the North division. The Paddleheads' second-half record was 31-12, and they had won seven games in a row. Missoula is the defending league champion, and has clinched home field advantage throughout the 2022 playoffs.
montanasports.com
Class B roundup: Malta capitalizes on turnovers, shuts out Red Lodge
RED LODGE — In a game marred by early turnovers, Malta came away with a 20-0 road victory over Red Lodge. The teams combined for four giveaways in the first 6½ minutes, as Malta fumbled the ball away twice and Red Lodge coughed up the ball and thew an interception. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.
'Major' Dan Miller still spinning in Billings at 90 years old
It’s hard to find a name more synonymous with Billings than 'Major' Dan Miller - 64 years on the radio in Yellowstone County and still going strong on his 90th birthday Wednesday.
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
yourbigsky.com
Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son
Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
KULR8
Billings police looking for 12-year-old
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
Extreme Heat for Billings, Then a Huge Drop in Temps Coming
One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September
The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Stillwater County News
Billings man gets suspended sentence for crim. endangerment
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
KULR8
More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released
The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
Phillips 66 refinery investigating odor complaint in south Billings
Air-quality monitoring conducted inside and outside the refinery has so far indicated no harm to human health, according to the company.
Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End
Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
KULR8
Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
yourbigsky.com
When could it snow in Billings?
With changing leaves and cooler temps just around the corner, this leads to thinking about when snow will start to hit the ground. Can past snowfall help predict when it will arrive in Billings?. The National Weather Service in Billings predicts normal snowfall for 2022, averaging about 55 inches throughout...
yourbigsky.com
High winds and hail warning Wednesday until 5:30pm in Billings
The NWS is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yellowstone County and surrounding counties. “60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: <.75 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone [MT] till 5:30 PM MDT,” according to the NWS. Try to stay away from glass windows and doors.
