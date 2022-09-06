ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: Billings West boys soccer team eyeing State AA spoils

BILLINGS — The Billings West boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in last year’s semifinals, falling on the road at Missoula Hellgate 1-0. The 345-mile trek home, plus an entire offseason to stew on the loss, have provided the Golden Bears plenty of motivation. “It was a...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Rivals Missoula PaddleHeads, Billings Mustangs to clash in Pioneer League postseason

BILLINGS — The Pioneer League baseball postseason is set, and rivals Missoula and Billings will clash in a best-of-three series beginning Monday in Billings. With a 67-24 overall record entering Wednesday, Missoula won both halves in the North division. The Paddleheads' second-half record was 31-12, and they had won seven games in a row. Missoula is the defending league champion, and has clinched home field advantage throughout the 2022 playoffs.
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Class B roundup: Malta capitalizes on turnovers, shuts out Red Lodge

RED LODGE — In a game marred by early turnovers, Malta came away with a 20-0 road victory over Red Lodge. The teams combined for four giveaways in the first 6½ minutes, as Malta fumbled the ball away twice and Red Lodge coughed up the ball and thew an interception. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.
RED LODGE, MT
MY 103.5

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son

Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Billings police looking for 12-year-old

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Extreme Heat for Billings, Then a Huge Drop in Temps Coming

One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September

The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
KULR8

More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released

The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

When could it snow in Billings?

With changing leaves and cooler temps just around the corner, this leads to thinking about when snow will start to hit the ground. Can past snowfall help predict when it will arrive in Billings?. The National Weather Service in Billings predicts normal snowfall for 2022, averaging about 55 inches throughout...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

High winds and hail warning Wednesday until 5:30pm in Billings

The NWS is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yellowstone County and surrounding counties. “60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: <.75 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone [MT] till 5:30 PM MDT,” according to the NWS. Try to stay away from glass windows and doors.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

