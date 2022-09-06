Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. employees to get raises
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All Vanderburgh County employees will be getting a raise next year. County Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to pass a $45 million budget. It includes a 5 percent pay raise for all county employees. Last month, County Commissioner President Jeff Hatfield asked for a 100...
More security at some Tri-State schools day after threats reported
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Students at three Tri-State high schools are back home a day after online threats lead to additional school security. It happened after an Arizona juvenile was charged for allegedly making the threat toward Mount Vernon Senior High School. Authorities say two other schools in western Kentucky were also on high alert. inside […]
14news.com
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
Have hazardous waste? Owensboro has a solution
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to clean out your garage or get rid of household hazardous wastes, Daviess County may be able to help. County officials announced they will be hosting a “Tox Away Day” Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center. Some of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
14news.com
Princeton asking for public input for future growth
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community. They are asking residents to take a survey. You can find that here. City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they...
14news.com
Veterans Affairs to offer abortions in some cases
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This past Thursday, the Department of Veterans Affairs issued an interim final rule to the Federal Registry to begin offering abortion counseling and abortions to certain veterans regardless of the laws of their state. “I’m very happy to see that our government is trying to do...
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
LST 325 leaving Sunday for annual cruise
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might see LST 325 on the move in a couple of days. The historic warship will be setting off on its annual three and a half week cruise on Sunday. They’ll be sailing away starting around 9 Sunday. It’ll pass through Newburgh later that morning.
14news.com
Perry Township to fly flag on USI overpass in remembrance of 9/11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are approaching 21 years since the September 11 attacks. That anniversary is on Sunday. If you are out by USI, you’ll see Perry Township honoring those who lost their lives that day. The huge flag will be flying on the overpass over the Lloyd...
Owensboro City Commission approves planned land transfer for Daviess Co. Confederate statue
Owensboro city commissioners approved a proposed land transfer for a potential new site for the Daviess County Confederate statue, months after it was moved from outside the county courthouse.
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department looking to hire new officers
There's a need for new police officers in the city of Henderson, Kentucky. Officials with the Henderson Police Department said Wednesday that applications were now being accepted for the position of Police Officer. According to HPD, interested applicants should submit their applications by Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. The police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
14news.com
Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been less than two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Henderson that left two people dead and two injured. In the wake of that shooting, homeless shelters across the Tri-State have been re-evaluating their security measures. “It creates a hysteria and a scare,”...
UPDATE: Authorities believe Apollo threat connected to Mount Vernon threat
Daviess County Officials say there is an active investigation by the Daviess County Public Schools Police (DCPS), local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
city-countyobserver.com
HAPPENINGS AT THE VANDERBURGH COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY
State Senator Vaneta Becker, from Senate District 50 (which includes eastern Vanderburgh County), recently released the results of a survey of her constituents. Despite District 50 being a very red district, the results show that people OVERWHELMINGLY support the stance of the Democratic Party on abortion rights. If we can...
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We have new information this morning on a situation at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton. Officials say more than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The city of Memphis is reeling from a violent hours-long crime spree. Police say they have a suspect...
14news.com
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
Mobile food distribution at Webster County Library
(WEHT) - The Webster County Library will host a mobile food distribution on Friday courtesy of Victory Worship Center.
Comments / 1