Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6...
Evacuations ordered north of Salmon, Idaho
MISSOULA, Mont. — New evacuations are ordered north of Salmon, Idaho. The Salmon-Challis National Forest released the following alert. Moose Fire crossed the Ridge Road above the town of Salmon, Idaho at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. All residents in Zones 1 and 11 are in "GO" status. Zones 12...
Moose Fire grows another 1,410 acres Sunday
The Moose Fire backed downslope in numerous areas Sunday, consuming another 1,410 acres. The post Moose Fire grows another 1,410 acres Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Ketchum community rallies to support those displaced by condominium fire
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — dome people are without a home this Labor Day weekend due a structure fire that ravaged through a condominium complex in Ketchum on Saturday, and now the community is coming to the aid of those in need. On Saturday evening, at around 7 pm fire...
