Challis, ID

NBCMontana

Evacuations ordered north of Salmon, Idaho

MISSOULA, Mont. — New evacuations are ordered north of Salmon, Idaho. The Salmon-Challis National Forest released the following alert. Moose Fire crossed the Ridge Road above the town of Salmon, Idaho at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. All residents in Zones 1 and 11 are in "GO" status. Zones 12...
SALMON, ID
