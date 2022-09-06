98 degrees sets new record high for Denver

We'll see a wide range of temperatures across Colorado today with hot weather once again in the west and a taste of fall in the east. Locations along and east of the Front Range will be anywhere from 25 to 35 degrees cooler today as compared to yesterday. It will still be hot in the west with a lot of 90s, but cooler air will arrive by tomorrow.Areas of light rain or drizzle are expected along and east of the foothills by Friday evening. We could even see a few thundershowers on the plains. The low clouds and moisture will linger...
Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas...
Our 10 day streak of sizzling late summer days continues in Denver and across Colorado through Thursday. There is a Heat Advisory for the Front Range on Wednesday and another advisory is expected Thursday which could bring truly unprecedented heat to the metro area.Tuesday was a record-breaking day for two reasons. First, we hit a high of 98 degrees which broke the daily record high of 97 degrees from 2020. We also hit day 62 of 90-degree or above days in Denver for a season. This put us in third place all time, surpassing the 61 days from 2000.Grand Junction...
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Tide Cleaners, America’s most trusted expert on clean, is making the exciting transition to a brick-and-mortar retail operation and recently opened three new Tide Cleaners stores in the Denver metro area. These three locations join the three existing Denver locations, bringing Tide’s® 70 years of fabric care experience, GreenEarth® Cleaning technology, and concierge services to meet Denver’s needs.
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
From 1952 until 2022 Elizabeth reigned. Across the world, she was recognized and revered. She remained for 15 Prime Ministers and greeted 13 American Presidents. "In this world today it's very promising to know you can be that strong of a woman," said a woman who toasted the Queen at Pint's Pub in Denver. "For me, it's a sense of history. I haven't known any other monarch. She's always been there," said Jessica Avery, Colorado President of the Daughters of the British Empire. "She always represented our country in a very dignified way." Avery said she always thought of all the Prime...
DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
The Denver metro area is where the lights will shine brightest during Week 3 of the Colorado high school football season. The standout games among Top 20 teams will pit Class 5A powerhouses Ralston Valley (Arvada), ranked fourth, at second-ranked Grandview (Aurora), while No. 17 Arapahoe (Centennial) makes the short trip to meet No. 3 Regis Jesuit (Aurora).
When “America’s Got Talent” notoriously crusty judge Simon Cowell calls your comedy bit “brilliantly funny,” you know you’re doing something right. Pueblo-based comedian Hayden Kristal, who goes by the pronoun “they,” realized their dream last month when they made it to the semifinals on season 17 of the NBC talent competition. They were voted off, but the experience will forever stick to the comedian who was born deaf into a hearing family that didn’t sign.
This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
