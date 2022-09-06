ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial crash sends three minors to the hospital

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

South Metro firefighters and Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash Tuesday near Eaglecrest High School.

Five minors were in the car when it crashed. One 16-year-old passenger was taken to Centennial Hospital with serious injuries and two others, the driver and another passenger, were transported with minor injuries, according to an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Southbound lanes of Picadilly are currently closed at Crestline, shut down to Netherland but should reopen shortly, according to ACSO.

The Denver Gazette

1 killed in Loveland motorcycle crash

A 42-year-old man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a pole in Loveland. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Street, Loveland police said. Police have identified the motorcyclist but aren't releasing his name...
1310kfka.com

9 indicted after fatal post-prom head-on crash in Boulder

A major indictment has been handed up after a teen drunk driving crash kills two people on prom night in Boulder. The indictment charges nine companies and persons with supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teens. Police said one of those teens, a 17-year-old girl, left a prom afterparty to get more alcohol, drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft on April 9. Rideshare driver Ori Tsioni and passenger Gregoria Morales Ramirez died. The 17-year-old girl faces counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police search for deadly hit & run suspect driver

Police in Aurora are searching for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run from last month. On Aug. 16, a 57-year-old man was killed crossing Peoria near 17th Avenue in Aurora.Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, a 2007 or 2008 Honda Pilot with front-end damage and a missing side mirror.An additional reward of $2,500 was added to the Crime Stoppers reward of $2,000. Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect vehicle like the one pictured, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver district attorney charged a 31-year-old woman with child abuse resulting in death. According to the DA’s Office, Charlotte Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021 to reporter her one-year-old daughter, Betty, wasn’t breathing. Despite live-saving measures from staff at a hospital, Betty passed away. An autopsy report revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. The autopsy also showed naloxone and acetaminophen were present in her system. Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Good Samaritan search ongoing after Aurora robbery suspect arrested

Last Sunday afternoon, Aurora police were on a chase. "Reports of an armed robbery in progress at Smashburger," said Sgt. Brett Iske over the police radio. Iske was calling for additional officers to respond as he ran after the suspect. "I took off running, but he didn't know I was running after him," Sgt. Iske told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. It didn't take long for Iske and his fellow officers to catch up to the alleged robber, who'd reportedly just pointed a gun at employees of the Smashburger on East Colfax near I-225. He allegedly threatened to kill them...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Photos show driver who left after fatal crash at 72nd & Pecos

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol are asking for the public's help in the search for a driver involved in a deadly crash. It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Aug. 31 near the intersection of Pecos Street and 72nd Avenue. That's in Adams County north of the Denver city limits.CSP released a photo showing the driver. They say he initially stayed at the scene of the crash but left before providing any information. The driver and his vehicle were captured on surveillance cameras at a Circle K gas station.The vehicle he was in is believed to have been a dark colored Chevy Suburban or a GMC Yukon.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact CSP.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County to bring back FlatIron Flyer

Boulder County wins big in a dispute with RTD. The county wrestled $34 million in pandemic aid away from the agency.The county also won approval to use that money for an alternate transit service.That money was withheld from RTD because several bus lines were suspended during the pandemic, like the FlatIron Flyer and the Longmont Express bus.Boulder County plans to use the money to restart those bus services.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
