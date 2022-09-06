Centennial crash sends three minors to the hospital

South Metro firefighters and Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash Tuesday near Eaglecrest High School.

Five minors were in the car when it crashed. One 16-year-old passenger was taken to Centennial Hospital with serious injuries and two others, the driver and another passenger, were transported with minor injuries, according to an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Southbound lanes of Picadilly are currently closed at Crestline, shut down to Netherland but should reopen shortly, according to ACSO.