Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park
The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8
The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Bears could sign former hated rival?
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm
Chicagoans can help save migrating birds by turning off lights at night. For several months starting during the late summer, Chicagoans are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11:00pm if they live in high rise buildings. This can help prevent migrating birds from flying into their windows.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
TODAY.com
Boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, family says
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family said in a statement on Sept. 1. Seven people died in the shooting and another 48 were injured. Cooper Roberts, who was shot...
CBS News
Expert says odds that Bears will move to Arlington Heights are '90-plus'
The Bears unveiled potential plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights Tuesday, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot talked about more plans to keep the team from "abandoning" Chicago. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
thesource.com
FBG Duck’s “Brother” CBE KG Shot And Killed In Chicago Over The Weekend
According to several confirmed reports, slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was gunned down in Chicago this past weekend. FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City a little over two years ago, seems to still have enemies as an associate who is recognized as Duck’s “little brother” has met the same fate. Earlier this year, Duck’ mother survived a shooting at a club i which she was believed to be the intended target.
Popculture
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation
The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
theScore
Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022
Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
Here’s What The Bears Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Possibly Look Like
The Bears could be leaving Soldier Field, and if they do, they have plans in place for a new stadium in the suburbs. Should they go to Arlington Heights, they’d build their campus on a former Arlington Park racetrack. A meeting is set for Thursday in which officials will present conceptual plans for the stadium. This isn’t the first time the Bears have threatened to leave Soldier Field. The saga actually dates back to the ’70s when the team first made its interest in moving to Arlington Heights well known. Ahead of the meeting and a subsequent announcement, the team has released renderings for the new campus design. Said to cover 326 acres, the Arlington Heights stadium and surrounding campus will be a new hub for entertainment, which would include commercial retail sites, multi-purpose entertainment ventures, office space, a hotel, park areas, and a fitness center along with a housing district. To put this plan in motion, they will rely on government funding. Should the project move forward, it could potentially create more than 48,000 jobs in the area and could have a $9.4 billion economic impact.
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in Illinois
Illinois is one of the few states in the country that's known for its incredible pizza. Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a deep dish slice, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
Arlington Heights takes step toward Bears deal while some criticize ‘googly eyed’ mayor, board
Arlington Heights leaders unanimously approved a contract to work with Hunden Strategic Partners, a consulting firm which will advise Arlington Heights as it moves through its deal to bring the Chicago Bears to the former Arlington Park race track.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
Lightfoot on Ted Phillips retiring, how it affects stadium plans
The city of Chicago has provided multiple attempts to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. But, in light of Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips announcing his retirement, it could throw a wrench into the city's plans. How will his retirement change the dynamic of the discussions between the city and...
Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium
The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
CBS News
Full interview: Marc Ganis on the Bears' potential Arlington Heights stadium plan
Ganis, president of SportsCorp Ltd., says the odds that the Bears will move are 90-plus. He talked with CBS 2's Chris Tye on Tuesday.
