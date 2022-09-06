Prince William is set to inherit the £1 billion Duchy of Cornwall alongside his title of the Prince of Wales following the Queen’s death.William has now become the heir apparent and the 25th Duke of Cornwall as well as taking on the Prince of Wales title. He will automatically inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which has been an income stream for the now King Charles for over 50 years.This also makes Prince William one of the biggest land owners in the UK as the estate is made up of 52,000 hectares (128,000 acres).The Duchy of Cornwall’s land is not...

U.K. ・ 37 MINUTES AGO