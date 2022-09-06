Read full article on original website
BBC
Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms
A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living. Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers. At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said...
BBC
School meals: Some NI schools offering more free meals to pupils
A number of schools in Northern Ireland have decided to offer more pupils free meals in response to rises in the cost of living. Some schools are now offering free breakfasts to all pupils and some are offering hot dinners to more pupils. Prices are rising faster than they have...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
BBC
Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay
Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals
Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
BBC
Pre-school education plans for Northern Ireland 'do not go far enough'
There has been political disagreement over a plan to increase pre-school education for many children in Northern Ireland. Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced proposals for all three and four-year-olds to get a minimum of 22.5 hours in pre-school each week. About 60% of children in Northern Ireland currently get...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
Thérèse Coffey considers paying care homes in England to free hospital beds
New health secretary examining proposals for care homes to look after patients whose discharge is prevented by lack of social care
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
The £1bn Duchy of Cornwall estate Prince William will inherit after Queen’s death
Prince William is set to inherit the £1 billion Duchy of Cornwall alongside his title of the Prince of Wales following the Queen’s death.William has now become the heir apparent and the 25th Duke of Cornwall as well as taking on the Prince of Wales title. He will automatically inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which has been an income stream for the now King Charles for over 50 years.This also makes Prince William one of the biggest land owners in the UK as the estate is made up of 52,000 hectares (128,000 acres).The Duchy of Cornwall’s land is not...
Parents Outraged After 30 Students Sent Home Over Footwear: 'Get a Grip'
The price of school uniforms can spark panic among families struggling with a cost of living crisis across the United Kingdom.
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
Drakeford: Relationship with Welsh Secretary off to reasonable start
Mark Drakeford has said his relationship with the reappointed Welsh Secretary is “off to a reasonable start”.The Welsh First Minister said he was meeting with Sir Robert Buckland on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the MP survived Liz Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle.Mr Drakeford also urged the new Prime Minister to use Labour’s already “costed plan” to tackle the energy crisis.Sir Robert was first appointed to the role in July in the final days of Boris Johnson’s premiership, and has been kept on by Ms Truss despite initially backing her rival, Rishi Sunak, in the Tory leadership contest.Speaking from a school in Pembrokeshire...
BBC
University of Leicester graduates to walk 100 miles for friend with MS
A group of former university students are planning to walk more than 100 miles (160km) to support a friend who has multiple sclerosis (MS). Joe Martin was diagnosed with MS in 2013. A group of more than a dozen alumni plan to walk from the University of Leicester to the...
BBC
Parents hold backpack protest over failures in SEND provision
Parents of children with special educational needs (SEND) are claiming a council is failing to provide specialist provision. A collection of backpacks were laid out at the offices of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to illustrate personal stories of children affected. "We live with the damage every day," one parent told...
We are planning ‘warm banks’ in Birmingham to try to save people abandoned by government | John Cotton
Without national action, fuel poverty will be life-threatening, says the Labour councillor John Cotton
