BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'
A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
U.K.・
Police hunt red-haired woman with American accent after 'irreplaceable' headstone was stolen from historic graveyard where famous Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby is buried
A woman with an American accent is being hunted by police following the theft of a historic headstone from an Edinburgh graveyard. The 'irreplaceable' headstone was taken from Greyfriars Kirk, Candlemaker Row, between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday August 21. The graveyard was made famous by Greyfriar's Bobby, a Skye...
‘Callous’ mother and daughter stole from elderly to pay for cigarettes and alcohol
A mother and daughter who stole bank cards and cash from elderly people to buy alcohol and cigarettes have been jailed.Dionne Clarke, 57 and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, Kent, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud at Canterbury Crown Court.The pair admitted the offences and were sentenced on Thursday, 1 September. Cherelle was jailed for five years and Dionne was sentenced to three years and eight months.They carried out a number of offences in Canterbury and Ramsgate, with police describing their behaviour as "callous".The offences took place between May and June this year. In May...
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
Dementia-stricken care home resident, 81, who died from a cardiac arrest was not given CPR 'because staff confused her with another resident with same first name and a DNR'
Paramedics failed to resuscitate a dying care home resident after her records were mixed up with another person with the same first name, it was claimed today. Joyce Parrott, 81, died in April 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest at The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire. Ambulance staff were wrongly told...
Paediatrician who filmed a fellow consultant in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times before being disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' loses tribunal against NHS trust
A paediatrician who filmed a colleague in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times and was disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' has lost a tribunal case against an NHS trust. A tribunal heard that Therese William, a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, had a 'poor working relationship' with...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
BBC
Man admits killing friend he left outside hospital in Paisley
A man has admitted killing his friend after stabbing him then leaving him in the grounds of a hospital in Paisley. Ben McCulloch, 27, drove Stephen Quigley, 26, to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after stabbing him in the head in an argument in March last year. He left him outside...
Sturgeon accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ over bin strike
Scottish Tories call for first minister to focus on pay dispute that now threatens early closures of schools
U.K.・
‘Period dignity officer’ role axed after ‘threats and abuse’
The role of Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer has been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals, it has been confirmed.It comes after a major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay region.Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job.Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman.But Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue, and asked...
Mother blasts 'inconsiderate moron' Mercedes driver after they parked car over pavement and left her unable to push her brain-damaged son along in his wheelchair
A mother has blasted a 'moron' Mercedes driver who dumped their car over the pavement which forced her to push her brain-damaged son into the road to get past. Michelle Williams, 59, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, was pushing her son Ashley Williams, 25, on his wheelchair when they encountered a Mercedes parked on the pavement along Furnace Road.
Judge bars woman with mental health difficulties from going online
A woman with mental health difficulties has been barred from going online by a judge in a specialist court after council social services staff raised safety concerns.Mr Justice Arbuthnot ruled the woman, in her 20s and looked after by carers, should not be allowed to use a mobile or social media.She also said the woman was “not able to access” the internet.Lawyers representing council bosses responsible for the woman’s care told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot she contacted a man online who could have harmed her.The judge made orders at a hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves, in London.She said the orders are in the woman’s best interests.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot ruled the woman cannot be identified in media reports of the case but said Kent County Council had responsibility for her care.A lawyer representing the woman did not oppose the orders.Lawyers indicated that further hearings are planned and a judge would be asked to make further decisions relating to the woman’s care.
BBC
Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher
Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
