Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn Johnson
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling idle Thursday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Nick Maton will replace Vierling in right field and hit ninth. Vierling started the previous four games. Maton has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models...
NBC Sports
Hoskins commits key error, Robertson blows save, Phillies can't complete sweep
On the night Seranthony Dominguez began a rehab assignment 70 miles away from Citizens Bank Park, David Robertson blew a save in the ninth inning as the Phillies lost to the Marlins, 6-5. The Phils held a one-run lead with three outs to go before Garrett Cooper led off the...
Nats catcher suffers injury that no one would wish on their worst enemy
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was pulled from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals and transferred to a hospital with a nasty injury. The Washington Nationals are looking to play spoiler after being the first team in the NL to be eliminated from postseason contention. But during the team’s game on Sept. 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, one of their players picked up a concerning injury. An injury that is painful just by reading it.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
Justin Turner, Max Muncy power Dodgers past the Giants
Justin Turner and Max Muncy both hit homers to lead the Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 138
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, onto Game 138:
MLB・
Report: MLB to Vote on Rule Changes That Could Change Game Pace
Among the rule changes on the table include a pitch clock, shift restrictions and limiting the number of pickoff attempts.
MLB・
