Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Matt Vierling idle Thursday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Nick Maton will replace Vierling in right field and hit ninth. Vierling started the previous four games. Maton has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models...
FanSided

Nats catcher suffers injury that no one would wish on their worst enemy

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was pulled from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals and transferred to a hospital with a nasty injury. The Washington Nationals are looking to play spoiler after being the first team in the NL to be eliminated from postseason contention. But during the team’s game on Sept. 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, one of their players picked up a concerning injury. An injury that is painful just by reading it.
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 138

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, onto Game 138:
