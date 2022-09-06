Why Janelle Pierzina Says ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds Should End, ‘It’s Like a Freaking Witch Hunt’

Big Brother live feeds are an important aspect of the game. Janelle Pierzina made the surprising argument that the reality show should do away with them because the world has changed.

Janelle Pierzina on how ‘Big Brother’ social media fans changed the game

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother Seasons 6, 7, and 14 | CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Pierzina was a guest on the Jack Vita Show and talked about how the show changed over the years. “I honestly feel bad for people that go on there,” she said. “Like you could even be hanging out with the wrong person, and then you’re considered just garbage. And these people understand like you’re playing a game on strategy.”

“Like the worst person in the world is gonna get me to the end,” she continued. “I mean, $500,000. Like you best believe I will be like working with them and strategizing. I don’t really care, you know. But some of the newer people these newer seasons, I just feel bad for them because it’s like a freaking witch hunt.”

Fellow guest Rachel Reilly claimed Twitter has more influence on how the show is currently edited. “Now it feels like whatever is going on in the media or on Twitter, we’re seeing that in the episodes,” she said. “That could be a good thing. It could also be a weird thing.”

Janelle Pierzina thinks ‘Big Brother’ live feeds should end

Big Brother stands out from other reality shows because fans can find out what happens between the stars without editing on live feeds. But Pierzina argued live feeds should end now there are social media. She was asked what was one thing she’d change about the show. “If I could change one thing about Big Brother …hmmm. I would honestly change the live feeds,” she answered.

Reilly chimed in, “I agree with you, Janelle. However, I think Big Brother without live feeds is not Big Brother . And as much as I agree with everything you just said, I would so sad if we couldn’t have live feeds because I love watching HOHs, endurance comps play out. I love watching when houseguests actually strategize.”

“I get that, but I feel like with the way the world’s going, I’m here to play Big Brother ,” Pierzina pushed back. “I want people to play Big Brother , so to do that, you’re gonna have to get rid of the live feeds.”

Who is Janelle rooting for now?

Pierzina keeps up with the current seasons of the show. She is a big fan of Michael Bruner of Big Brother 24 , who started the season talking about loving her.

She’s gotten some flack for this since Michael made the controversial move of putting a target on Kyle Capener . “Those of you saying I’m being racist for supporting Michael can f*** right off too. #BB24,” the reality star tweeted on Aug. 31.

Pierzina isn’t alone with her feelings about social media and the fan base. Julie Chen Moonves recently made controversial comments about the fan base and Twitter.

