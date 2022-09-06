ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’: How Much Time Passed Between Episodes 2 and 3?

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

House of the Dragon features several different time jumps throughout the series. About halfway through the first season, older actors will take over the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent . However, there was also a significant time jump between episodes 2 and 3. Here’s approximately how much time passed.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440mGq_0hkZcWJr00
Emily Carey as Alicent and Paddy Considine as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Three years pass between ‘House of the Dragon’ Episodes 2 and 3

In the first episode of House of the Dragon , Queen Aemma dies due to a C-section while giving birth to Prince Baelon. By episode 2, it’s been six months since her death, and Rhaenyra is barely speaking to her father, King Viserys. At the end of the episode, Viserys announces his intentions to marry Alicent Hightower.

There is a significant time jump between House of the Dragon Episodes 2 and 3 that is worth noting. About three years have passed. Rhaenyra and Alicent are only 14 years old at the start of the series. In episode 3, Viserys mentions that his daughter is 17. He also is keen on finding a husband for her.

Aegon celebrates his second name day in episode 3

In episode 3, Alicent is pregnant with her second child with King Viserys. Their first son, Aegon, is around two years old. Viserys plans a great hunt to celebrate Aegon’s second name day, which is slightly different than a birthday.

“Whereas birthdays celebrate individuals, name days are collective holidays marked by national calendars, radio stations, and news outlets, days when people are feted just for answering to particular appellations,” the New York Times wrote.

Viserys is also facing pressure to officially name Aegon his heir and find a husband for Rhaenyra. On the other hand, Rhaenyra is not interested in marriage. Viserys assures her that he intends for her to remain his heir and hopes that she will marry for her own happiness.

Finally, the three-year time jump is significant because of the conflict at the Stepstones. For three years, Prince Daemon and Lord Coryls have been battling the Crabfeeder and his men without support from the Crown. Finally, the king decides to send aid.

There will be a ten-year time jump halfway through ‘House of the Dragon’

Halfway through House of the Dragon , there will be an even greater time jump of 10 years. After that, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cook will take over Milly Alcock and Emily Carey’s roles as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

The actors playing Laena and Laenor Valaryon will also be recast, but Daemon, Viserys, and most of the older characters will keep the same actor. It’s possible that there will also be additional smaller time jumps throughout the prequel series.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says [SPOILER] Was Going to ‘Die Either Way’

The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family

NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
CELEBRITIES
Scary Mommy

Will Devil In Ohio Return To Netflix For Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know

For anyone who loves to lose themselves in a creepy thriller once the kids are asleep, Netflix’s Devil in Ohio was a devilishly good time. Starring Emily Deschanel as hospital psychiatrist and mom of three Suzanne, the show delved into the world of satanic cults and explored how far one mother would go to save a young woman raised in such a dark environment. The series kept viewers guessing right down to the wild twist ending, and now the only mystery left to solve is whether or not Netflix will give fans a Devil in Ohio Season 2.
TV SERIES
